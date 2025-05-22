Millions of teachers and doctors to receive 4% pay rise as ministers reveal public sector wage increases

22 May 2025, 14:17 | Updated: 22 May 2025, 14:40

Teachers striking for better pay and working conditions.
Teachers striking for better pay and working conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The government has announced a number of public sector salary boosts, including a 4% pay rise for teachers and doctors.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Millions of public sector workers are to receive a pay boost as Chancellor Rachel Reeves has accepted recommendations in the latest review of public sector pay.

Teachers and doctors are set to receive a 4% pay rises, while the government confirmed NHS workers in England on Agenda for Change contracts, covering most staff apart from doctors, dentists and senior managers, have been offered rises of 3.6%.

Junior and resident doctors are to receive a 4% boost, plus a £750 payment.

Meanwhile, armed forces will see the biggest pay boost of 4.5%, followed by a 4% rise for consultants, teachers, and prison officers.

Read more: Children face ‘catastrophic’ waits for care, leading doctors warn

Read more: Heroic yoga teacher stabbed in Southport attacks calls for ban on pointed kitchen knives

Rachel Reeves as Chancellor the Exchequer in 2024. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury
British Labour politician as Chancellor the Exchequer in 2024. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury. Picture: Alamy

Civil servants are to receive a 3.75% salary bump, and nurses and other NHS staff will get a 3.6% rise.

The increases have been announced after the government accepted recommendations from pay review bodies higher than the 2.8% it previously budgeted for.

Unions had threatened action if pay awards were not increased, arguing 2.8% was too low.

But the Treasury has previously said rises above this will have to be funded through savings from existing budgets.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady (centre) joins uniformed workers at a protest on public sector pay at Victoria Tower Gardens, London.
TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady (centre) joins uniformed workers at a protest on public sector pay at Victoria Tower Gardens, London. Picture: Alamy

The education department has announced £615 million in additional funding to help cover the cost of pay rises this year.

But it has said schools will be asked to fund the first 1% of pay awards through "improved productivity and smarter spending".

Latest News

See more Latest News

The train crashed into the tractor shortly before 11am.

Train smashes into tractor on level crossing leaving six injured

Metropolitan Police TSG officers form a cordon to keep BNP and UAF supporters separate at a rally in London opposite Parliament.

Police officers should be same biological sex as person being strip searched, new guidance states
Kneecap are Liam Og O Hannaidh (C), Moglai Bap also known as Naoise O Caireallain (L) and DJ Provai

Why are Kneecap controversial?

Passport Control at Gatwick Airport Near London england UK Britain

Net migration to UK down by half to 431,000 in 2024 compared with year before

Jade Daramell died instantly during a dive near Durham.

'No equipment failure' in case of 'veteran' skydiver who fell 10,000ft to death, inquest told
'Fierce desire for justice': Kim Kardashian celebrates earning law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony

'Fierce desire for justice': Kim Kardashian celebrates earning law degree after six years at surprise graduation ceremony

World News

See more World News

Plane crash in San Diego

Plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood 'setting 15 homes on fire'

1 hour ago

The man can be heard shouting "free Palestine" as he is led away

Suspected gunman screams ‘Free Palestine’ after young Israeli diplomat couple shot dead in Washington D.C.

3 hours ago

The Chagos Islands pointed out on a map

Where are the Chagos Islands?

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News