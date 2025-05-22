Millions of teachers and doctors to receive 4% pay rise as ministers reveal public sector wage increases

Teachers striking for better pay and working conditions. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

The government has announced a number of public sector salary boosts, including a 4% pay rise for teachers and doctors.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Millions of public sector workers are to receive a pay boost as Chancellor Rachel Reeves has accepted recommendations in the latest review of public sector pay.

Teachers and doctors are set to receive a 4% pay rises, while the government confirmed NHS workers in England on Agenda for Change contracts, covering most staff apart from doctors, dentists and senior managers, have been offered rises of 3.6%.

Junior and resident doctors are to receive a 4% boost, plus a £750 payment.

Meanwhile, armed forces will see the biggest pay boost of 4.5%, followed by a 4% rise for consultants, teachers, and prison officers.

Read more: Children face ‘catastrophic’ waits for care, leading doctors warn

Read more: Heroic yoga teacher stabbed in Southport attacks calls for ban on pointed kitchen knives

British Labour politician as Chancellor the Exchequer in 2024. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/Treasury. Picture: Alamy

Civil servants are to receive a 3.75% salary bump, and nurses and other NHS staff will get a 3.6% rise.

The increases have been announced after the government accepted recommendations from pay review bodies higher than the 2.8% it previously budgeted for.

Unions had threatened action if pay awards were not increased, arguing 2.8% was too low.

But the Treasury has previously said rises above this will have to be funded through savings from existing budgets.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady (centre) joins uniformed workers at a protest on public sector pay at Victoria Tower Gardens, London. Picture: Alamy

The education department has announced £615 million in additional funding to help cover the cost of pay rises this year.

But it has said schools will be asked to fund the first 1% of pay awards through "improved productivity and smarter spending".