Millions to receive early benefit from HMRC on Friday

One benefit is set to be paid out early for many. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Millions are set to receive a welcome financial boost before this upcoming long weekend with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) paying out a benefit early.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Many receivers of child benefit payments will not need to wait until next week for the May payment as the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, May 26, will bring it forward.

HMRC has said that anyone set to receive the benefit on that date will receive it on Friday instead, although those claiming it on other dates will not be impacted.

Claimants have already seen an increase in their payment from April.

The government announced parents will now receive £26.05 per week - or £1,354.60 a year - for the eldest or only child and £17.25 per week - or £897 a year - for each additional child.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Extra pounds count and child benefit can give your household budget a boost. Claiming online or managing your child benefit payments via the HMRC app is quick and easy.”

The news comes after it was revealed that millions of Brits are also in line for a £70 payment from Mastercard as per its contribution to customers following a legal battle the firm lost.

What is child benefit and when is it paid?

British parents are eligible for benefits which are paid every four weeks and will automatically be paid into a bank account. There is no limit to how many children parents can claim for.

Only one parent can receive the benefit and it is paid until they are aged 16 or until they are 20 if still in approved education or training.

There are additional rules for parents who split up or if families join together.

Any child benefits claim will add towards your benefit cap.

You may have to pay the high income child benefit charge if you or your partner have an individual income that’s over the threshold of £60,000 per year.

It is usually paid the same day every month on a case by case basis but this can affect timings when there is a bank holiday. In that case, it is paid on these dates: