Millions to receive early benefit from HMRC on Friday

21 May 2025, 12:51 | Updated: 21 May 2025, 12:53

Person using HMRC mobile app to view Self Assessment, Tax Credits and Child Benefit services, with UK government envelope and coins in background, Sta
One benefit is set to be paid out early for many. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Millions are set to receive a welcome financial boost before this upcoming long weekend with His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) paying out a benefit early.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Many receivers of child benefit payments will not need to wait until next week for the May payment as the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday, May 26, will bring it forward.

HMRC has said that anyone set to receive the benefit on that date will receive it on Friday instead, although those claiming it on other dates will not be impacted.

Claimants have already seen an increase in their payment from April.

The government announced parents will now receive £26.05 per week - or £1,354.60 a year - for the eldest or only child and £17.25 per week - or £897 a year - for each additional child.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s director general for customer services, said: “Extra pounds count and child benefit can give your household budget a boost. Claiming online or managing your child benefit payments via the HMRC app is quick and easy.”

The news comes after it was revealed that millions of Brits are also in line for a £70 payment from Mastercard as per its contribution to customers following a legal battle the firm lost.

What is child benefit and when is it paid?

British parents are eligible for benefits which are paid every four weeks and will automatically be paid into a bank account. There is no limit to how many children parents can claim for.

Only one parent can receive the benefit and it is paid until they are aged 16 or until they are 20 if still in approved education or training.

There are additional rules for parents who split up or if families join together.

Any child benefits claim will add towards your benefit cap.

You may have to pay the high income child benefit charge if you or your partner have an individual income that’s over the threshold of £60,000 per year.

It is usually paid the same day every month on a case by case basis but this can affect timings when there is a bank holiday. In that case, it is paid on these dates:

  • 26 May 2025 - 23 May
  • 14 July 2025 - 15 July (Northern Ireland only)
  • 15 July 2025 - 16 July (Northern Ireland only)
  • 4 August 2025 - 5 August (Scotland only)
  • 25 August 2025 - 22 August
  • 29 December 2025 - 30 December (Northern Ireland only)
  • 30 December 2025 - 31 December (Northern Ireland only)

Latest News

See more Latest News

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent

Two migrants die after falling unconscious during crossing of English Channel

Estate agents' boards

UK house price growth accelerated as buyers rushed to beat stamp duty deadline

Experts have warned teenage health is at a ‘tipping point’

Number of obese and overweight teenagers predicted to rocket in the next five years

Some fans lit flares as they descended on Bilbao ahead of Tottenham Hotspur facing Manchester United

Fans accused of ‘losing control’ on streets of Bilbao as Spurs and Man Utd supporters descend on city
Damages awarded after school's balls land in couple's garden

Couple win £1,000 payout after claiming footballs kicked into garden of £2m country home caused 'distress'
Firefighter Martyn Sadler died at a blaze in Bicester

Heartbroken family pay tribute to 'hero' firefighter killed in Bicester blaze

World News

See more World News

A Ukrainian former politician and lawyer has been shot dead by a ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping off his children at a school in Madrid.

Ex-Ukrainian politician shot dead by ‘motorbike-riding assassin’ while dropping children at school in Madrid

3 hours ago

Charlotte May Lee

British 'drugs mule,' 21, speaks from behind bars in Sri Lanka 'hellhole' prison and reveals she hasn't eaten in days

5 hours ago

Putin (L); Image (R): People sit next to tents at a temporary residence center in Kursk, Russia, after being evacuated due to fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024

Putin visits Kursk for first time since Ukrainian forces driven out - after Russian missile strike kills six

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News