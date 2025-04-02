Man shot dead by police thought to be carrying gun was carrying knife

It's been confirmed - a man shot dead by armed officers in Milton Keynes - had a knife. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man shot dead by armed officers at a train station thought to be holding a gun in fact had a knife, it has been confirmed.

Officers were called to Milton Keynes Central at 12:55pm on Tuesday to reports of a man was carrying a firearm at the station on Elder Gate.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said "life-saving actions" had been taken but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force later said officers had challenged a man who actually had a knife and who had "moved at speed towards officers" with it.

The independent police watchdog has now started an investigation into the incident and the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police officers responded to the incident. Picture: Alamy

Residents in flats above the station reported hearing a single loud noise before a large police and ambulance presence arrived.

Alan Brockbank, 70, told the PA news agency: "All I heard sounded like something heavy had been dropped, it didn't sound like a shot or anything."

A large police presence attended around 10 minutes later, he said, adding: "Then, of course, they were all around the front of the building, actually we could see the person lying on the floor and they were trying to resuscitate him."

He saw a man receiving CPR chest compressions who was partly obscured by the awning at the station exit.

Mr Brockbank and his wife Edith, 67, who are both retired, assumed someone had suffered something like a heart attack.

Mrs Brockbank told PA: "There was all sorts of activity trying to get people back, there was somebody trying to film it, the police were trying to tell them to go back.

"We didn't connect the bang with what was happening. I started looking to see what could have been dropped and I couldn't see anything related to that sound."

The husband added: "It was only later on we saw armed police with automatic weapons. There was two of them."

A large plastic barrier has been erected immediately outside the exit to Milton Keynes Central train station . Picture: Alamy

More residents have said they heard a single loud bang they believe to be a gunshot outside Milton Keynes station on Tuesday afternoon.

A man who lives in the flats above the station, but did not want to be identified, told the PA news agency he thought it was a gunshot immediately "because it was really loud".

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I heard the original bang from the shot, I think, but saw quite a lot of commotion outside, but that was pretty much it - they were pretty speedy."

After hearing the noise, she went downstairs.

"I didn't actually realise what had happened but saw them giving CPR," she said.

"There was quite a lot of police already there, they kind of sectioned off the area."

Forensics and police officers at Milton Keynes train station. Picture: Alamy

Following the shooting, Thames Valley Police said they had shot the man after reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes train station on Tuesday afternoon.

They said in a statement: "Officers from Thames Valley Police and British Transport Police were called to reports of a man carrying a firearm at Milton Keynes railway station, Elder Gate, Milton Keynes, at 12.55pm today.

"Armed officers from Thames Valley Police responded and challenged the man, before shots were fired by police.

"Life-saving actions were immediately taken at the scene, but the man was pronounced dead at 1.44pm.

"There is not believed to be any further risk to the public at this time.

"We will provide more details as soon as we are able to."