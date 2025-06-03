Ministers urged to crack down on 'ghost plates' letting criminals dodge police cameras

3 June 2025, 00:31

The plates have a reflective coating, which prevents them from being identified by police cameras
The plates have a reflective coating, which prevents them from being identified by police cameras. Picture: City of Wolverhampton Council

By Frankie Elliott

Ministers are being pressured to take urgent action over illegal so-called ghost number plates.

The British Number Plate Manufacturers Association (BNMA), which represents companies producing the vast majority of plates in the UK, wants tougher regulation of the sector.

In a letter to the Government, it claimed that a number of suppliers that have not registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) are not following its requirements.

It warned that this has led to a rise in ghost plates and cloning, which is when a plate displays the same registration as another vehicle.

BNMA chairman Michael Flanagan said: "Far from being the tightly regulated industry it should be, number plates are increasingly being sold by unscrupulous below-the-radar suppliers using non-compliant, untraceable materials.

"They rarely ask for the documentation that the DVLA require.

"This is a criminal offence and enables serious criminals and terrorists to move around the roads undetected.

Labour MP Sarah Coombes MP (left) wants the punishment for being caught with a ghost plate to be raised from a £100 fine and no penalty points to a fine of at least £1,000 and six penalty points.
Labour MP Sarah Coombes MP (left) wants the punishment for being caught with a ghost plate to be raised from a £100 fine and no penalty points to a fine of at least £1,000 and six penalty points. Picture: Alamy

"Motorists deserve to know they are buying a legal, compliant number plate from a legitimate supplier.

"Now is the time for Government to tighten the regulations."

Sarah Coombes, Labour MP for West Bromwich, wants the punishment for being caught with a ghost plate to be raised from a £100 fine and no penalty points to a fine of at least £1,000 and six penalty points.

She said: "Dodgy number plates are no longer a fringe issue. They're everywhere and they're undermining the rule of law on our roads.

"I know this Government is committed to making our roads safer for everyone. Tightening the law on number plates will be a huge step in the right direction."

Ms Coombes is hosting a roundtable event in Parliament on Tuesday with industry experts, the DVLA and police forces to discuss ghost plates.A DVLA spokesperson said: "DVLA is committed to ensuring all number plates are displayed correctly and legally. We work with the police and Trading Standards to take action against suppliers who do not comply with the law.

"A legitimate supplier will always ask to see ID and entitlement documents before selling a number plate. Where this doesn't happen, members of the public can report this directly to their local Trading Standards."

