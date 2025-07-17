Ministers want tourist attractions including theme parks to ‘supercharge’ EV infrastructure

17 July 2025, 15:13

Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, met with tourism leaders at Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers to urge them to “supercharge” the roll out of devices.
Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, met with tourism leaders at Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers to urge them to “supercharge” the roll out of devices. Picture: Alamy

By Shannon Cook

It is vital that more tourist destinations offer electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints, a minister said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lilian Greenwood, future of roads minister, met with tourism leaders at Staffordshire theme park Alton Towers to urge them to “supercharge” the roll out of devices.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s really important that people know that they can charge wherever they want to go, not just where they live.

“Even if people feel like they can do their day-to-day journeys to work, or the school run, or to the shops, they also want to be able to use their EV with confidence when they go off on road trips or on holiday.

“The tourist industry is worth over £30 billion pounds every year for our economy, so giving people the confidence to be able to use their electric vehicle when they’re off on their holidays is really important.”

Trade body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging more visitor attractions to install EV chargers.

Chief executive Toby Poston said: “A lot of attractions, particularly smaller ones, are a bit put off or don’t really understand the benefits of adopting charging infrastructure.

Trade body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging more visitor attractions to install EV chargers.
Trade body the British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) has launched a campaign aimed at encouraging more visitor attractions to install EV chargers. Picture: Alamy

“The message is, if you invest in electric vehicle charging, you will attract new customers, when they visit you they’ll stay for longer, and it’s good for your brand.

“Depending on how you introduce the charging, you can make it a revenue opportunity as well in terms of the actual chargepoint.

“The campaign is about busting some myths and helping attractions understand that it’s good for business, it’s easier than they think and their customers will thank them for it.”

The Department for Transport announced on Monday that grants for new electric cars are being reintroduced after being scrapped in June 2022.

Drivers will be able to reduce the purchase cost of a new electric car by up to £3,750.

Officials hope the measure – restricted to vehicles priced at up to £37,000 – will encourage more drivers to switch to electric motoring.

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new fully petrol or diesel cars and vans from 2030.

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo dated 17/11/2024 of Olivia Smith. Arsenal have made Olivia Smith the first £1million player in the women’s game after agreeing a world-record fee with Liverpool. Issue date: Thursday July 17, 2025.

Olivia Smith becomes first £1m female footballer as striker signs to Arsenal from Liverpool
Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and his alleged mistress were captured desperately trying to hide their faces at a Coldplay concert

Moment Coldplay concert 'kiss cam' exposes horrified tech tycoon's 'affair' with HR chief

Bournemouth, UK. 01st Feb, 2025. AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool - Premier League -

How can Liverpool afford so many players?

A 14-year-old boy has died after being struck by a car in East Ayrshire.

Boy, 14, dies after being hit by car at bridge over Cessnock Water in East Ayrshire

A group of police officers and civilians stand outside a building

Met launches new neighbourhood 'police hubs' to tackle community issues

Three colorful frozen drink containers filled with slushy ice in green, pink, and blue, ready for dispensing on a hot day.

Parents warned against giving children 'slushies' due to risk of shock and loss of consciousness

World News

See more World News

Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Russia could launch 'preventative strikes' on the West if 'necessary', Putin ally warns

3 hours ago

Wounded Palestinians, including Father Jebrail Romanelli, are brought to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after an Israeli attack targeted the Holy Family Church in eastern Gaza City.

Two worshippers dead after Israeli tank fire hits church in Gaza as Pope Leo calls for immediate ceasefire

3 hours ago

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal is thought to have been suffering from mental health problems

Air India captain 'cut off' fuel before fatal crash, US officials say

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News