Ministers urged to give pensions to retired police dogs

5 June 2025, 11:31 | Updated: 5 June 2025, 11:39

Retired police dogs campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation.
Retired police dogs campaigning outside the Houses of Parliament with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation. Picture: the Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA

By Lucy Harvey

Ministers are being urged to fulfil their “ethical and moral obligation” to provide pensions for police dogs when the animals retire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charity the Thin Blue Paw Foundation said it has provided grants of £380,000 to owners since it was set up in August 2020 to cover vet bills, because the animals are often left with health issues after working hard physically during their careers.

Chairman Kieran Stanbridge said: “Police dogs give the best years of their lives to the job.

“They throw themselves into dangerous situations without a second thought, they show unwavering loyalty to their handler and their job, and they give so much to help fight crime and keep the public safe.

“During their careers they receive the very best care and support from the force they serve with but, as soon as they hang up their harness, they’re on their own, and the responsibility for their often-expensive care falls to their ex-handler or new owner.

“We believe that the Home Office, who allocate funding to police forces nationally, have an ethical and moral obligation to these dogs and shouldn’t turn their backs on them when it’s time to pay them back for everything they’ve done.”

There are around 1,700 serving police dogs in the UK, according to the foundation, and around 100 retire each year.

It has launched a petition to push the Government for a ring-fenced budget to provide support for the owners of retired police dogs.

Mr Stanbridge added: “Police dogs lead physically demanding lives and, when they retire – whether due to injury or age – they often have health problems as a result of their career, which can require expensive medication, therapy and management throughout their retirement.

“Taking on any dog is a responsibility, but taking on an older retired police dog with health problems is a huge commitment, particularly during the current cost of living crisis.

“We need to ensure that there is support in place for these heroic police dogs so that people aren’t put off the idea of rehoming them when they retire and so that owners are never faced with the heartbreaking decision of having them put to sleep because they can’t afford their treatment.”

Conditions such as arthritis can mean bills of up to £2,400 per year for pain medication, the charity said, and because these are pre-existing medical complaints they would not be covered by pet insurance.

Retired German shepherd Keach, who worked for West Midlands Police and Police Scotland.
Retired German shepherd Keach, who worked for West Midlands Police and Police Scotland. Picture: the Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA

Police Scotland dog handler Julie Roy was faced with large vet bills caring for retired German shepherd Keach, who worked for West Midlands Police before moving north of the border.

Keach has arthritis in her spin and knee, and the Thin Blue Paw Foundation pays for her pain medication.

Ms Roy said: “Vet bills are expensive and our dogs have worked hard in their working life, putting extra strain on the joints and the body.

“These dogs deserve to have ongoing support when they retire, so they can access the medication and treatment they need having served their communities for so long.”

Fellow dog handler Claire Bird, form West Sussex, adopted Belgian Malinois Fiji, who worked for Surrey Police.

Dog handler Claire Bird with retired police dog Fiji
Dog handler Claire Bird with retired police dog Fiji. Picture: the Thin Blue Paw Foundation/PA

She has required two operations, one for an infection of the uterus and a gastric procedure, and needs regular medication for allergies. So far the foundation has paid £10,000 for her care.

Ms Bird said: “I’ve kept all of my working dogs when they retire and, as any dog owner knows, taking care of them is expensive.

“But I couldn’t turn my back on them after everything they’ve given.

“I believe that there should be more support in place for these incredible heroes when they retire.

“They do so much for us while they’re serving and yet when they retire, the Government and the police turn their backs on them.”

