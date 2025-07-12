Missing boy, 11, found after 'hundreds of locals' joined frantic search

12 July 2025, 02:23

Artur went missing after running away from school.
Artur went missing after running away from school. Picture: South Wales Police

By Ruth Lawes

A missing 11-year-old boy from Wales has been found after he disappeared on Friday afternoon.

Artur, from Merthyr Tydfil, was last seen at around 4pm running away from school at the end of the day.

Now South Wales Police has confirmed Artur has been located 'safely' in a statement on X.

Hundreds of locals had joined the search for the missing boy, according to Wales Online.

Specialist teams continued the hunt after night fell before Artur was found.

Artur went missing from Merthyr Tydfil.
Artur went missing from Merthyr Tydfil. Picture: Alamy

"Thank you to the very many of you who assisted the search, and to those of you who shared our appeal," South Wales Police said.

In this original appeal, the force said: Help us find Artur, 11, missing from Dowlais, Merthyr Tydfil.

"Artur was last seen at 4.40pm near the riverside on Pandy Close, Merthyr Tydfil.

"He was wearing a red t-shirt and blue shorts. He is 5'1" tall, of slight build, with dark close-cut hair.

"If you have seen Artur, or have any information which will help us to find him, please contact us quoting ref: 2500220767 .

"You can contact us on online via our website, by calling 101, or by phoning Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111."

