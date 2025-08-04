Desperate search underway for Brit woman who 'vanished from Greek beach' while her husband slept

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach. Picture: Lifeline Hellas

By Henry Moore

A desperate search is underway for a British tourist who reportedly vanished off a beach in Greece while her husband slept.

Michele Ann Joy Bourda, 59, reportedly went missing from her sunbed on Ofrynio beach in Kavala.

A massive search operation has been launched across the island to find the British national.

A silver alert has been issued as authorities hunt for information on her whereabouts.

Sand beach in Kavala seaside with empty deck chairs and parasols (FILE). Picture: Alamy

Police believe her life could be in danger.

Greece's Hellenic Coast Guard is searching both land and sea for the missing woman, the Sun reports.

Ms Bourda was last seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit, yellow shoes and red sunglasses.

According to reports, she arrived on the beach with her husband, but after he fell asleep, she was nowhere to be found.

Reports claim the woman’s belongings were still on the beach when her husband awoke.

It comes after a British tourist was reported missing in Greece after the rental car he hired was found abandoned.

According to local media, the 60-year-old man's hire car was found abandoned in Karpathos, which is close to the popular holiday island of Rhodes.

A search operation was launched after the man did not return to his rented accommodation.

The missing Brit was last seen by the owner of the holiday accommodation on Friday, June 27, according to a police source.