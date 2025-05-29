Girl ,13, missing in reservoir was on half-term walk with her dad when she disappeared

29 May 2025, 16:51

A girl vanished after a walk on Baitings Reservoir.
A girl vanished after a walk on Baitings Reservoir. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

A 13-year-old girl who reportedly fell into Baitings Dam reservoir was last seen taking photos with her dad before he was taken to hospital 'clutching his chest', a witness has claimed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Local woman Sue Ferries said the girl, whose identity has not been made public, was on a half-term walk with her dad when she vanished yesterday afternoon.

The 80-year-old claimed the girl had been posing for photographs for her dad before the accident happened.

Ms Ferris, whose home overlooks the reservoir, said the dad was 'clutching his chest' and rushed to hospital in an ambulance after his daughter reportedly fell.

Emergency services are continuing the search at Baitings Reservoir.
Emergency services are continuing the search at Baitings Reservoir. Picture: Alamy

She told The Sun she comforted the family and was told the girl was from Halifax and had a 'really bright future.'

"She had just got into grammar school, they told me. They were very proud of her," Ms Ferris added.

Ms Ferris also criticised the safety measures at the dam, saying the lack of life buoy rings was a "disgrace".

She continued: "Yorkshire Water added the white metal railings on top of the stone structure some years ago now.

"But it only adds about half a foot to the barrier height and actually helps people to climb onto the wall."

The girl was reportedly on a half-term walk with her dad at the beauty spot.
The girl was reportedly on a half-term walk with her dad at the beauty spot. Picture: Alamy

Police and emergency crews have continued their desperate search.

Fire and rescue teams as well as the Yorkshire Ambulance Service’s hazardous area response team have also assisted at the scene.

The girl reportedly fell into the reservoir at around 1:15pm. Police were called shortly after 1:17pm.

On Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said: "Initially police, fire and ambulance were deployed to the scene, but the teenage girl could not be located.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene, with searches ongoing to locate the girl.""Searches are continuing this evening by underwater search teams, to try and locate her."

Baitings Reservoir is a popular beauty spot near the village of Ripponden in England.

LBC has contacted Yorkshire Water for comment.

