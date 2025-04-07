Urgent hunt for missing schoolgirl, 12, after she didn't return home last night

7 April 2025, 16:08

Police have launched an urgent search for missing girl, who was last seen 24 hours ago in Stoke-on-Trent.
Police have launched an urgent search for missing girl, who was last seen 24 hours ago in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: Stoke-on-Trent Police / Google Maps

By Alice Padgett

Police have launched an urgent search for missing girl, who was last seen 24 hours ago.

Gracie, 12, left home in Blurton, Stoke-on-Trent on Sunday at 11:30am.

The schoolgirl was last seen in the Ingestre Square area around 2:20pm.

Police described her as 5ft tall and having shoulder length light brown hair.

She may be wearing a leopard-print top and black leggings, the force said.

12-year-old Gracie, from Stoke-on-Trent.
12-year-old Gracie, from Stoke-on-Trent. Picture: Stoke-on-Trent Police

Police said that Gracie is known to spend time in the Blurton area where some of her friends are.

"We need your help in finding 12-year-old Gracie, from Stoke-on-Trent," A Stoke-on-Trent Police said.

"Gracie left her home in Blurton at 11.30am on Sunday 6 April and was last seen on Ingestre Square at around 2.20pm that day.

"She is described as being 5ft tall and having shoulder length mousey brown hair.

"It is believed that she may be wearing black leggings and a leopard-print top.

"Gracie is known to spend time in the Blurton area where many of her friends are."

Anyone who has seen Gracie, or knows where she is, should call the police on 101, quoting incident number 727 of 6 April.

