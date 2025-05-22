Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with drugs in system

Missing Jay Slater witness found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay, 19, died with alcohol in his system. Picture: Social media

By Shannon Cook

A missing witness in the Jay Slater case has been found 'holidaying' in Tenerife as inquest hears Jay Slater had 'drugs in his system' when the 19-year-old died.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

One of Jay Slater's friends who went missing before an inquest into the teenager's death was opened has been found 'holidaying' in Tenerife.

Teenager Jay Slater, who disappeared in Tenerife last summer sparking a major manhunt, had drugs and alcohol in his system before he died from a head injury, an inquest heard.

Jay's friends, Lucy Law and Brad Hargreaves, were some of the last people to see the missing teenager alive, and gave interviews in the initial days of the search.

Yet at the hearing at the Preston Coroners' Court yesterday, senior coroner Dr James Adeley claimed the pair couldn't be located.

He said: "We can’t find them. They have denied who they are, and we have had police looking for them but we can’t find them."

Ms Law's family claimed she was on holiday in Tenerife.

Her step-father Andy Davis said they had "no idea" Jay's inquest was being held that day.

"The police have only just been round today to say that she was due to give evidence. But it’s the first time we knew of it.

"They asked if Lucy was home and I said she was abroad and they asked me if I was aware that she should have been in court, and I said I wasn’t.

"The police said they had sent Lucy paperwork with the dates on it, but the first I knew about it was when the police turned up earlier today."

It's not yet known where the other witnesses who have been summoned are, including Ayub Qassim - who was renting the AirBnB where Jay went back to before he died - and fellow Brit Steven Roccas.

Jay's friends, Josh Forshaw, Brad Hargreaves and Brandon Hodgson, have also been summoned.

Jay's mum, Debbie Duncan, asked the coroner at the inquest: "How can we ever get any understanding?

"There’s things we want to question. We want these people to be sat in front of us, because our son went on holiday and didn’t come back, so there’s questions we need to ask."

Lucy Law - one of the last people to see Jay Slater alive. Picture: Facebook

An analysis of the 19-year-old's severely decomposed body found traces of MDMA and MDA, known commonly as ecstasy, along with cocaine and alcohol.

Dr Stephanie Martin, a toxicology expert, said she could not say exactly how much or how soon before death the drugs had been taken.

Analysis of samples by the Spanish authorities also showed the presence of ketamine which was not found in the UK samples.

Mr Slater had been holidaying on the Spanish island and had been to an NRG music festival with friends at the Papagayo nightclub in the resort of Playa de las Americas on June 16 last year.

Read more: Jay Slater’s holiday friends ‘can’t be found’ as inquest hears details of how tragic 19-year-old died

Read more: Drug dealer who spent final hours with Jay Slater breaks silence on their last meeting

Several personnel during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater. Picture: Alamy

Dozens of troops during the macro search for 19-year-old British tourist Jay Slater, who disappeared on June 17, at the Mirador de la Cruz de Hilda, in Masca, Tenerife. Picture: Alamy

In the early hours of the next day, he is believed to have gone to an apartment with other people friends he met on holiday.

An inquest heard how he stole a Rolex worth around £12,000 before he mysteriously disappeared, to later be reported missing on June 18.

A message he sent to a friend at 2:39am, heard at the inquest, read, "They've got a marker on me".

His friend responded: "You need to get home lad, you're off your barnet."

Between 5:02am and 5:52am, another mesage was sent from his phone about the alleged stolen watch.

"Just took a £12k Rolly off some **** off to get 10 quid for it now," it read.

That friend claimed the teenager was "off his head on drugs" and downed "10 to 15 vodka shots" on the night he vanished.

Jay Slater with mum Debbie Duncan. Picture: Supplied

Home Office pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd detailed the injuries found on Mr Slater from his post-mortem examination findings.

Dr Shepherd said, apart from lacerations and cuts to the left side of his head, the major findings were associated with head injuries and his pelvis.

He said the pattern of the injuries when someone is assaulted or restrained is "very different from the type of injuries and pattern I found with Jay.”

The pathologists added that the teen's skull injuries “would have had an immediate and devastating effect on Jay’s consciousness".

“The injuries were so severe I have no doubt he would have been instantly unconscious from the moment of that blow to the head.

“Death could well have been instant the injury was so severe. Jay would undoubtedly be unconscious and unaware," he added

Earlier today, the court heard how two other friends Mr Slater was on holiday with could not be "located" to give evidence, the inquest heard today.

Lucy Law – who received a call from the 19-year-old last June saying he was lost, had only one per cent charge on his phone and needed water – is among those who could not be traced to give evidence, a coroner heard today.

Mr Slater's parents Debbie Duncan, 55, and father Warren Slater, 58, listened in silence as the hearing got underway at Preston Coroner's Court.

Statements were read from Spanish locals Ramon Hernandez and Juan Diaz, who were working near the holiday let Mr Slater had stayed at.

Both statements said at around 7.45am on the day Mr Slater disappeared, an “English-speaking guy” carrying a half-litre bottle of Coca-Cola, approached them and asked what time the local bus arrived.

The man, later identified as Mr Slater, was told a bus came around 10am.

He also asked about taxis but was told no local taxi service was available and the Spanish men then continued working and did not see where Mr Slater went.

The hearing continues.

