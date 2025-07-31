Hunt for newborn baby and woman who vanished after giving birth in east London underpass

31 July 2025, 13:02

The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow
The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing woman and newborn baby in east London.

The woman, named by police as Anne Marie, is believed to have given birth at 8am at the Billet Road underpass in Walthamstow on Wednesday.

A witness alerted police after hearing sounds of distress from the underpass.

The onlooker helped the woman with the birth and stayed with her until 4pm in the afternoon.

Police tape (file)
Police tape (file)

Shortly after 4pm, the woman, believed to be a rough sleeper, was picked up in a blue transit van.

Ms Marie is believed to be in her mid-30s, with long blonde hair. She was wearing a black dress and a heavy jumper.

PC Dan Cooper, from the North East area’s Local Missing Hub, said: “Our top priority is to establish that the woman and her baby are safe and well and have access to any medical treatment they may need. I would like to stress that the woman is not in any trouble, our only concern is the wellbeing of her and her newborn child.

“We are carrying out fast-paced enquiries, including trawling CCTV, speaking to people in the area and visiting nearby hospitals.

“I’d also like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard something to come forward. Were you walking or cycling through the underpass or at the nearby Kwik Fit garage? If so, please get in touch with us.

“If the woman does not feel comfortable speaking to us, she can go directly to a medical centre or a charity."

Anyone with information is asked to call the North East area’s Local Missing Hub on 07881 330 956 or 101 quoting CAD 5617/30JUL.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

