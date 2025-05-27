Moment Liverpool horror begins to unfold after driver 'tailgated ambulance'

Footage shows the driver reverse into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Shocking footage shows the moment the Liverpool trophy parade horror began to unfold after the driver responsible for the horror smash 'tailgated' an ambulance to access the 'closed' road.

Four people remain “very, very ill in hospital” after a Ford Galaxy ploughed into football fans on Walter Street at 6pm on Monday during the Premier League trophy celebrations.

Police are now facing questions as to how the people carrier had access to the packed road in the city centre, which was supposed to have been blocked off for the parade.

Witnesses have told the Mail that bollards at the top of the road, at the junction of Dale Street close to the Town Hall, had been moved to allow an ambulance to get through.

It was at this point the driver 'tailgated' the emergency vehicle to access Water Street and also 'navigated' past a 'road closed sign'.

This move infuriated nearby spectators, as footage on social media appears to show a large number of them arguing with the driver, whilst they bang on the car window.

As tension continues to mount, the driver then reverses into a fan, which leads two spectators to punch and kick the car whilst it moves back and forth.

Another video shows the car door being opened by a fan, before the driver pulls it shut and accelerates towards the crowd.

These tense events preluded the horrific incident in the city centre, which left 47 injured.

A total of 27 people were taken to hospital, including four children.

One child was trapped under the car with three adults when firefighters arrived to save them.

The other 20 patients were treated at the scene.

A 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area remains in custody over the incident.

It is not being treated as terror-related by police.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Tuesday, Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram said the 'big question' was how the car was able to enter the road.

More than 45 people were injured. Picture: Alamy

Police forensics officers at the scene on Water Street . Picture: Getty

Authorities said the suspect was arrested and they are not treating it as an act of terrorism. Picture: Getty

He said: "Water Street was not a route where vehicles were supposed to be using it, it was blocked off.

"At this end of it, which is the direction that it was coming in, towards The Strand, there were literally hundreds of thousands of people here, so no vehicle would have got through anyway.

"The questions, I suppose, are legitimate, but we have to give the police the time to conclude their investigations, which is what they're doing."

The clips posted on social media have also showed people from the crowds attempting to chase the driver - with some kicking the vehicle and smashing the back window.

Officers quickly surrounded the car as witnesses attempted to stop the driver, who was eventually detained by police.

A car collided with a number of pedestrians on Water Street just after 18:00. Picture: PA Wire

The incident has rocked the whole city, with Everton FC saying "our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city".

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher wrote on X: "Devastating end to the day... just pray everyone is ok", while ex-Reds striker Robbie Fowler posted: "Heartbreaking news... absolutely sickened with what's happened here in Liverpool."

A spokesperson for the Premier League added: "Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

"We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident."