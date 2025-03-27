Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

27 March 2025, 08:20 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 08:23

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.
Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’. Picture: Video Screengrab

By Asher McShane

This is the moment American far-right politician and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sky News’s Martha Kelner was questioning her about the accidental leaks in the so-called ‘Signalgate’ scandal.

After finding out Ms Kelner was British, Ms Taylor Greene said: ““We don’t give a cr-p about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country?

“You should care about your own borders. Let me tell you something, do you care about people from your country?

Read more: Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on all imported cars

Read more: 'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’ in fiery spat

“What about all the women that are raped by migrants… do you care?”

In June 2022 she told another British journalist to ‘go back to your country’ during an interview about US gun laws.

After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, she told Channel 4’s Siobhan Kennedy: “You have mass stabbings, lady. You have all kinds of murder and you've got laws against that.

“You can go back to your country and worry about your no guns,” she said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Revill voiced Palpatine in Episode V

Star Wars and Batman actor dies aged 94 following dementia battle

Police said they had received a complaint about the officer's actions

Shocking moment police officer is filmed urinating in woman’s garden

Rachel Reeves struggled to answer questions on getting free concert tickets

Moment flustered Rachel Reeves struggles to answer questions on freebies during grilling on LBC
Prince Harry, co-founder of Sentebale and Dr. Sophie Chandauka, chairwoman, pictured last year

Harry 'torn apart' by African charity boss's 'racism and sexism' claims, with prince 'left reeling' after stepping down
Blackpool manager Steve Bruce

Major update in investigation into 'tragic' death of football manager Steve Bruce's four-month-old grandson
Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks

World News

See more World News

Breaking News

Six dead and nine injured after tourist submarine sinks off Egyptian coast

28 mins ago

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

Who could replace Putin: the bear-catching bodyguard, the ex-FSB chief or the 'Viceroy of the Donbas'?

39 mins ago

Smoke rises from a wildfire in Andong

Dozens dead and 1,000-year-old temples destroyed in 'unprecedented' South Korean fires

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

7 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News