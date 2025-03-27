Moment Marjorie Taylor Greene tells British reporter to ‘go back to your country’

Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’. Picture: Video Screengrab

By Asher McShane

This is the moment American far-right politician and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene tells a British reporter to ‘go back to your own country’.

Sky News’s Martha Kelner was questioning her about the accidental leaks in the so-called ‘Signalgate’ scandal.

After finding out Ms Kelner was British, Ms Taylor Greene said: ““We don’t give a cr-p about your opinion and your reporting. Why don’t you go back to your country?

“You should care about your own borders. Let me tell you something, do you care about people from your country?

“What about all the women that are raped by migrants… do you care?”

In June 2022 she told another British journalist to ‘go back to your country’ during an interview about US gun laws.

After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, she told Channel 4’s Siobhan Kennedy: “You have mass stabbings, lady. You have all kinds of murder and you've got laws against that.

“You can go back to your country and worry about your no guns,” she said.