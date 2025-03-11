Moment police ram motorbike thief off the road after 80mph chase through London

11 March 2025, 08:45 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 09:39

Police carried out a 'tactical contact' on a motorbike
Police carried out a 'tactical contact' on a motorbike. Picture: Scotland Yard

By Asher McShane

Police rammed a motorbike thief off the road in a dramatic high speed chase through London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The man, who was allegedly riding a stolen bike, was seen doing more than 80mph before he was rammed off the road.

Video footage released by police shows the motorcyclist speeding as he attempted to evade the police helicopter, at one stage narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Police used a ‘tactical contact’ after deeming him a high risk to the public as he sped towards Chiswick Bridge.

Police ram man on stolen motorbike off the road in Chiswick

He was rammed off the road by an unmarked police car before attempting to flee on foot.

Scotland Yard said in a clip posted on Facebook: “Stealing a bike is one thing… trying to outrun a Police helicopter is another.

Read more: Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Read more: Vessel involved in North Sea crash 'may have been hacked' US claims, as ship carrying toxic cargo continues to burn

The man was filmed doing up to 80mph
The man was filmed doing up to 80mph. Picture: Scotland Yard

“A high-powered motorbike, no plates, 80mph through London.

“A police helicopter tracked it from above, and police officers used tactical contact to bring it to a stop.

“The suspect tried to escape but with our eyes in the sky and dog units on the ground, there was nowhere to hide. Suspect detained. Bike recovered. Job done.”

Stealing a bike is one thing… trying to outrun a Police helicopter is another. 👀🔥🚁 A high-powered motorbike, no plates,...

Posted by Metropolitan Police Service on Monday, March 10, 2025

Specially-trained police drivers can use the ‘tactical contact’ tactic to ram motorbike or moped riders with the aim of ending pursuits which could put the public in danger.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Danny Jones and Georgia Horsley at the launch of the new themed land, World of Jumanji, at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, south west London, which opens to the public on Monday. Picture date: Saturday May 13, 2023.

Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley breaks social media silence following star's 'drunken kiss' with Maura Higgins
The stadium would be the largest in the UK

Manchester United to build new 100,000-seat stadium next to Old Trafford

Paul was discovered unresponsive at his home in Bristol on January 15

Hollyoaks actor and reality TV star Paul Danan's cause of death emerges at inquest

London, UK. 04th Mar, 2025. A protester holds a placard during the demonstration. Farmers marched through Central London on Pancake Day in their continued campaign to protest against the newly proposed Family Farm Tax.

Farmers could be forced to sell fields below market rate under proposed government land grab
12 million Nationwide customers will get the cash.

Millions of Brits to be given £50 by major building society - are you eligible?

Ted Warne-Harvey, 16

Teen electrocuted after being chased onto train tracks by armed gang of youths

World News

See more World News

Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

Russia hit by 337 drones in 'largest attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

FILE - Former President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte speaks inside the Southorn Stadium during a thanksgiving gathering organized by Hong Kong-based Filipino workers.

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte arrested over crimes against humanity following drugs crackdown

4 hours ago

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Chilling update on death of 80s rocker's fiancée after she plunged overboard during Caribbean cruise

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News