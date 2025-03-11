Moment police ram motorbike thief off the road after 80mph chase through London

Police carried out a 'tactical contact' on a motorbike. Picture: Scotland Yard

By Asher McShane

Police rammed a motorbike thief off the road in a dramatic high speed chase through London.

The man, who was allegedly riding a stolen bike, was seen doing more than 80mph before he was rammed off the road.

Video footage released by police shows the motorcyclist speeding as he attempted to evade the police helicopter, at one stage narrowly missing a pedestrian.

Police used a ‘tactical contact’ after deeming him a high risk to the public as he sped towards Chiswick Bridge.

Police ram man on stolen motorbike off the road in Chiswick

He was rammed off the road by an unmarked police car before attempting to flee on foot.

Scotland Yard said in a clip posted on Facebook: “Stealing a bike is one thing… trying to outrun a Police helicopter is another.

The man was filmed doing up to 80mph. Picture: Scotland Yard

“A high-powered motorbike, no plates, 80mph through London.

“A police helicopter tracked it from above, and police officers used tactical contact to bring it to a stop.

“The suspect tried to escape but with our eyes in the sky and dog units on the ground, there was nowhere to hide. Suspect detained. Bike recovered. Job done.”

Specially-trained police drivers can use the ‘tactical contact’ tactic to ram motorbike or moped riders with the aim of ending pursuits which could put the public in danger.