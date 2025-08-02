More mothers to get 24/7 access to breastfeeding support

By Rebecca Henrys

More new mothers will be able to access 24/7 breastfeeding support after the Government extended a national helpline.

The National Breastfeeding Helpline provides free, evidence-based information day and night – supporting families to overcome challenges that might prevent mothers from successfully breastfeeding their baby.

Breastfeeding can take time to establish, with some mothers worrying if their baby is feeding well enough, particularly in the days after birth.

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said: "Many parents will know the struggle of being up in the middle of the night, desperately trying anything to get your baby to feed.

"It can be incredibly overwhelming and deeply lonely.

"We are determined to make sure more women get the support they need through this vital 24/7 helpline."

Data published by the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities (OHID) in November shows the prevalence of breastfeeding at six to eight weeks in England increased to 52.7 per cent in 2023-24 compared with 49.2% in 2022-23.

At the time, OHID said breastfeeding rates "are generally improving at local level in England."

However, there are disparities, with women in wealthier areas more likely to breastfeed than those in more deprived areas.

Catherine Hine, chief executive of The Breastfeeding Network – which runs the helpline alongside the Association of Breastfeeding Mothers, said: "While some callers seek help for a wider range of infant feeding challenges, we know that almost nine in 10 (89 per cent) of callers are more confident to continue breastfeeding after contacting the helpline.

"Many women also call to talk about combination feeding, introducing solids, stopping breastfeeding and formula feeding.

"We’re really excited that shifting to a 24-hour service has been so popular and that our great team are being contacted by women and families throughout the UK and with a wide variety of backgrounds and infant feeding experiences."

Minister for children and families Janet Daby said extending the helpline for 2025/26 is "just one part of a much bigger effort to transform how families are supported."

The move forms part of wider reforms of family services, backed by £126 million in funding that will support the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme.

This includes £18.5 million to improve infant feeding across 75 local authorities in England.

Ms Dalton added: "Through our Plan for Change, we’re going further to ensure every child gets the best start in life.

"We’ve provided extra funding for local infant feeding services through the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme, where parents can access drop-in sessions for practical and emotional support."

Earlier this month, the Government also announced there will be a Best Start family hub in every local authority in England by April 2026, with £500 million targeted at disadvantaged communities.

The service has been described as a "one-stop shop" for families with children from pregnancy through to early years and beyond.