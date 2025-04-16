More than 1000 miles of roadworks lifted to ease Easter getaway

16 April 2025, 00:01

National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads.
National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads.

By Alice Padgett

More than 1,000 miles of roadworks in England will be lifted to ease Easter traffic, the Department for Transport has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

National Highways will remove roadworks from 1,127 miles of motorways and major A roads by 6am on Thursday, meaning 97.5% of its network will be free of traffic cones.

They will not be reinstated until after Easter Monday.

Motorists are being advised to prepare for congestion around town and city centres, retail parks and major routes such as the M6 at Birmingham and around the Blackpool area, the south and western section of the M25 between the M23 and M40, the M5 at Bristol and the A303 in Wiltshire.

The AA estimated that 19.1 million people in the UK will drive on Good Friday, with 18.5 million hitting the road on Saturday and 18.2 million on each of Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

The RAC warned that drivers face a “hat-trick of hold-ups” on Thursday, Good Friday and Saturday as the bank holiday weekend coincides with the end of the Easter holidays for many schools.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Cutting journey times and saving drivers money every year is all part of our Plan for Change to raise living standards and put more money in people’s pockets.

The AA estimated that 19.1 million people in the UK will drive on Good Friday.
The AA estimated that 19.1 million people in the UK will drive on Good Friday.

“We are tackling the real problems that drivers face by lifting 1,127 miles of roadworks over Easter and cracking down on disruptive streetworks to make journeys to see loved ones as smooth as possible.

“This Government is also saving drivers up to £500 a year, with councils soon to receive their record £1.6 billion pothole funding and the continued freeze on fuel duty.”

The RAC has previously said repair costs can be up to £460 if a vehicle needs to go to a garage after hitting a pothole.

The Treasury has estimated that freezing fuel duty and maintaining the 5p-per-litre cut will save the average car driver £59 during this financial year.

The DfT announced in January it will double the level of fines for disruptive streetworks by utility companies which overrun.

It will also require at least 50% of any revenue raised from lane rental charges to be spent on highway maintenance.

National Highways director of operational services Andrew Butterfield said: “We expect the roads to be busy with people looking to make the most of a long Easter weekend.

“That’s why we are making journeys easier by removing a huge number of roadworks.

“Drivers should also take time to plan ahead. Two of the top three causes of breakdowns are tyre issues and empty fuel tanks.

“You can help prevent any breakdowns by following our advice: top up your fuel, oil and screenwash, plan your journey, check your tyres and prepare for all weather conditions.”

