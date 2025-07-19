More than £15,000 raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

People comfort each other as they look at the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset2025. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More than £15,000 has been raised for the families of victims involved in a fatal bus crash in Somerset.

A 10-year-old boy died and six children and three adults remain in hospital after the vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope on Thursday afternoon.

The bus had been carrying 60 to 70 pupils and staff from Minehead Middle School, who were returning from a trip to Exmoor Zoo days before the end of term.

A resident in west Somerset has organised a GoFundMe for those affected which has raised more than £15,000 in around a day.

Bobbie Rammond, a business owner, said he had a "strong desire" to help after hearing about the crash.

The father-of-two, who said he was not directly connected to the families affected by the crash, wrote on the fundraising page: "We are all heartbroken by the tragic school bus crash that occurred on the A396 on July 17. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the children, families, staff, and emergency responders affected by this devastating event.

"As a father of two young children myself, I can only begin to imagine the pain and heartbreak that so many are experiencing right now. This tragedy has shaken the local community, and like many others, I felt a strong desire to do what I could to help.

"I understand this is a sensitive time, and while the specific use of the fund will be shaped by the needs of those involved my promise is to ensure it reaches the people who need it most."

Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset. Picture: Alamy

The crash happened between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft from the road, down a steep slope.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Recovery of the vehicle and the investigation are complex, and the PA news agency understands the road will remain closed until the beginning of next week.

A stream of people visited the school, which has pupils aged between nine and 14, on Friday to pay respects and leave tributes at the gates after the crash.

The school was closed but people left floral tributes and messages at the gates.

Many were visibly upset and were hugging and supporting each other.