More than £15,000 raised for families of Somerset bus crash victims

19 July 2025, 12:35

People comfort each other as they look at the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset2025.
People comfort each other as they look at the floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset2025. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More than £15,000 has been raised for the families of victims involved in a fatal bus crash in Somerset.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A 10-year-old boy died and six children and three adults remain in hospital after the vehicle left the A396 at Cutcombe Hill near Minehead and slid down a 20ft slope on Thursday afternoon.

The bus had been carrying 60 to 70 pupils and staff from Minehead Middle School, who were returning from a trip to Exmoor Zoo days before the end of term.

A resident in west Somerset has organised a GoFundMe for those affected which has raised more than £15,000 in around a day.

Bobbie Rammond, a business owner, said he had a "strong desire" to help after hearing about the crash.

The father-of-two, who said he was not directly connected to the families affected by the crash, wrote on the fundraising page: "We are all heartbroken by the tragic school bus crash that occurred on the A396 on July 17. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the children, families, staff, and emergency responders affected by this devastating event.

"As a father of two young children myself, I can only begin to imagine the pain and heartbreak that so many are experiencing right now. This tragedy has shaken the local community, and like many others, I felt a strong desire to do what I could to help.

"I understand this is a sensitive time, and while the specific use of the fund will be shaped by the needs of those involved my promise is to ensure it reaches the people who need it most."

Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset.
Floral tributes at the entrance to the Minehead Middle School in Minehead Somerset. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'I remember climbing out': Pupil opens up about horror Somerset coach crash as boy, 10, dead

Read more: Emergency response underway after school coach carrying up to 70 children crashes in Somerset

The crash happened between Wheddon Cross and Timberscombe, at about 3.15pm on Thursday.

The vehicle left the road, overturned and came to rest about 20ft from the road, down a steep slope.

An off-duty firefighter travelling behind the coach was able to start freeing passengers immediately.

Recovery of the vehicle and the investigation are complex, and the PA news agency understands the road will remain closed until the beginning of next week.

A stream of people visited the school, which has pupils aged between nine and 14, on Friday to pay respects and leave tributes at the gates after the crash.

The school was closed but people left floral tributes and messages at the gates.

Many were visibly upset and were hugging and supporting each other.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A woman wearing a dark pink t-shirt speaks into a microphone

England very optimistic Leah Williamson will be fit for semi-final – Esme Morgan

A woman and three men

Essex students killed after drink-driver lost control doing 90mph in 30mph zone

Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies

Afghans named in MoD data leak are unlikely to receive any compensation

Overlooking Harrogate from the train station

70-year-old man dies after car crashes on to railway track

A gloved hand puts a needle into a woman's face

Health warning issued after UK cases of life-threatening condition linked to aesthetic procedure
Kate Shemirani, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer and former nurse

Doctor's concerns that a conspiracy theorist influenced her daughter's refusal of cancer treatment, an inquest heard

World News

See more World News

Poland, Warsaw Chopin airport

Poland investigating 'potential sabotage' after technical fault with air traffic control system

7 mins ago

The incident happened on Santa Monica Boulevard, near Hollywood

Several critical as more than 20 injured after vehicle 'ploughs into crowd in Los Angeles'

1 hour ago

Patrick Howlett, 58

Man who sent £56,000 to Philippines for livestreamed sexual abuse of children jailed for 30 years

18 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

11 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News