More than half of Jewish teachers have experienced antisemitism in the last year

20 July 2025, 07:41

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education, said the government wants to "streamline" the system
More than half of Jewish teachers in UK schools have experienced antisemitism in the past year and feel that appropriate action is not taken when issues are reported. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

More than half of Jewish teachers in UK schools have experienced antisemitism in the past year and feel that appropriate action is not taken when issues are reported.

A survey by the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) has revealed that antisemitism is rife across schools, prompting calls for Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson to meet with the union to discuss their concerns.

Teachers have reported seeing swastika graffiti at their schools and witnessing or being subject to Nazi-related comments since May 2023.

One Jewish teacher said: "On multiple occasions, students have shouted 'free Palestine' at me. On another occasion, someone shouted 'f--- the Jews' outside a meeting of Jewish students."

They believe this is being fueled by misinformation on social media through the 'dangerous rhetoric' of the far-right and stereotyping Jewish people.

Matt Wrack, Acting General Secretary of NASUWT, said: "NASUWT stands firmly with any teacher suffering discrimination due to their religion or ethnicity. Schools and colleges have a legal responsibility to safeguard teachers and pupils from all forms of abuse. They urgently require more support from government in this complex area.

"Our members tell us that misinformation on social media, including dangerous rhetoric from far-right movements and stereotyping of Jewish people, is fuelling a rise in antisemitic and racist abuse in schools. Some teachers are fearful of even disclosing their religion at work. This cannot be allowed to continue."

A bald man wearing a suit
NASUWT – The Teachers’ Union has written to Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson to ask that the Department for Education provides guidance for schools on dealing with antisemitism and all forms of racism. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

In a letter to the Education Secretary, the union has called for more to be done to support schools in tackling antisemitism as part of their wider equalities and safeguarding responsibilities.

They say that more needs to be done to ensure that schools and colleges provide a safe and inclusive space for Jewish teachers and students.

Mr Wrack added: "A third of respondents to our survey did not feel they could report antisemitism to their employers, and for those that did, more than half said appropriate action was not taken. It is clear that schools need swift, strong support in tackling antisemitism so that Jewish teachers and pupils can feel safe.

"Antisemitism does not happen in isolation. We know that many forms of racist abuse are occurring in education settings and will be looking at this closely.

"We are asking Bridget Phillipson to meet with us to galvanise action on these unacceptable trends. If we are going to stamp out discrimination in all its insidious forms, we need visible leadership from the government."

