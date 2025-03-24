Morrisons to shut 52 cafes and 17 stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk - see full list

Morrisons has said hundreds of jobs are at risk. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Supermarket Morrisons has said hundreds of jobs are at risk of redundancy because of plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists and fresh food counters.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The supermarket chain said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending - and has announced 365 possible job cuts.

The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.

The majority of staff members affected by the changes are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.

Rami Baitieh, Morrisons' chief executive, said the changes were a "necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate" the chain and invest in areas that "customers really value".

"Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues," he said.

Bosses at the supermarket said the closures were partly to “help mitigate recent significant cost increases.”

Cafés set to close

Bradford Thornbury

Paisley Falside Rd

London Queensbury

Portsmouth

Great Park

Banchory North Deeside Rd

Failsworth Poplar Street

Blackburn Railway Road

Leeds Swinnow Rd

London Wood Green

Kirkham Poulton St

Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd

Stirchley

Leeds Horsforth

London Erith

Crowborough

Bellshill John St

Dumbarton Glasgow Rd

East Kilbride Lindsayfield

East Kilbride Stewartfield

Glasgow Newlands

Largs Irvine Rd

Troon Academy St

Wishaw Kirk Rd

Newcastle UT Cowgate

Northampton Kettering Road

Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk

Solihull Warwick Rd

Brecon Free St

Caernarfon North Rd

Hadleigh

London - Harrow - Hatch End

High Wycombe Temple End

Leighton Buzzard Lake St

London Stratford

Sidcup Westwood Lane

Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd

Warminster Weymouth St

Oxted Station Yard

Reigate Bell St

Borehamwood

Weybridge - Monument Hill

Bathgate

Erskine Bridgewater SC

Gorleston Blackwell Road

Connah’s Quay

Mansfield Woodhouse

Elland

Gloucester - Metz Way

Watford - Ascot Road

Littlehampton - Wick

Helensburgh

Morrisons Daily stores to close

Gorleston Lowestoft Road

Peebles 3-5 Old Town

Shenfield 214 Hutton Road

Poole Waterloo Estate

Tonbridge Higham Lane Est

Romsey The Cornmarket

Stewarton Lainshaw Street

Selsdon Featherbed Lane

Haxby Village

Great Barr Queslett R

Whickham Oakfield Road

Worle

Goring-By-Sea Strand Para

Woking Westfield Road

Wokingham 40 Peach Street

Exeter 51 Sidwell Street

Bath Moorland Road

Market Kitchen counters set to close

Aberdeen King Street

London - Canning Town

London Camden Town

Eccles Irwell Place

Stoke Festival Park

Lincoln Triton Road

Tynemouth Preston Grange

Nottingham Netherfield

Leeds Kirkstall

Milton Keynes Westcroft

Little Clacton Centenary Way

Gravesend Coldharbour Rd

Cheltenham Up Hatherley

Basingstoke Thorneycroft

Brentford Waterside

Edgbaston

Verwood

Kirkby

Florists set to close

Aberdeen King Street

London - Canning Town

Stirchley

Bradford Enterprise 5

Sunderland Doxford Park

St Helens Boundary Road

Swinton Swinton Hall Rd

Sheffield Meadowhead

Evesham Four Pool Estate

Newcastle Under Lyme - Goose St

Rubery Bristol Road South

St Albans Hatfield Rd

Sheldon

Pharmacies set to close