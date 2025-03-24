Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Morrisons to shut 52 cafes and 17 stores putting hundreds of jobs at risk - see full list
24 March 2025, 13:32 | Updated: 24 March 2025, 13:49
Supermarket Morrisons has said hundreds of jobs are at risk of redundancy because of plans to close some of its cafes, convenience stores, florists and fresh food counters.
The supermarket chain said it was costing more to run the services than it was making from customer spending - and has announced 365 possible job cuts.
The closures will see it shut down 52 cafes, all 18 market kitchens, 17 Morrisons Daily convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.
The majority of staff members affected by the changes are expected to be deployed to roles elsewhere in the business, Morrisons said.
Rami Baitieh, Morrisons' chief executive, said the changes were a "necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate" the chain and invest in areas that "customers really value".
"Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues," he said.
Bosses at the supermarket said the closures were partly to “help mitigate recent significant cost increases.”
Cafés set to close
- Bradford Thornbury
- Paisley Falside Rd
- London Queensbury
- Portsmouth
- Great Park
- Banchory North Deeside Rd
- Failsworth Poplar Street
- Blackburn Railway Road
- Leeds Swinnow Rd
- London Wood Green
- Kirkham Poulton St
- Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd
- Stirchley
- Leeds Horsforth
- London Erith
- Crowborough
- Bellshill John St
- Dumbarton Glasgow Rd
- East Kilbride Lindsayfield
- East Kilbride Stewartfield
- Glasgow Newlands
- Largs Irvine Rd
- Troon Academy St
- Wishaw Kirk Rd
- Newcastle UT Cowgate
- Northampton Kettering Road
- Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk
- Solihull Warwick Rd
- Brecon Free St
- Caernarfon North Rd
- Hadleigh
- London - Harrow - Hatch End
- High Wycombe Temple End
- Leighton Buzzard Lake St
- London Stratford
- Sidcup Westwood Lane
- Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd
- Warminster Weymouth St
- Oxted Station Yard
- Reigate Bell St
- Borehamwood
- Weybridge - Monument Hill
- Bathgate
- Erskine Bridgewater SC
- Gorleston Blackwell Road
- Connah’s Quay
- Mansfield Woodhouse
- Elland
- Gloucester - Metz Way
- Watford - Ascot Road
- Littlehampton - Wick
- Helensburgh
Morrisons Daily stores to close
- Gorleston Lowestoft Road
- Peebles 3-5 Old Town
- Shenfield 214 Hutton Road
- Poole Waterloo Estate
- Tonbridge Higham Lane Est
- Romsey The Cornmarket
- Stewarton Lainshaw Street
- Selsdon Featherbed Lane
- Haxby Village
- Great Barr Queslett R
- Whickham Oakfield Road
- Worle
- Goring-By-Sea Strand Para
- Woking Westfield Road
- Wokingham 40 Peach Street
- Exeter 51 Sidwell Street
- Bath Moorland Road
Market Kitchen counters set to close
- Aberdeen King Street
- London - Canning Town
- London Camden Town
- Eccles Irwell Place
- Stoke Festival Park
- Lincoln Triton Road
- Tynemouth Preston Grange
- Nottingham Netherfield
- Leeds Kirkstall
- Milton Keynes Westcroft
- Little Clacton Centenary Way
- Gravesend Coldharbour Rd
- Cheltenham Up Hatherley
- Basingstoke Thorneycroft
- Brentford Waterside
- Edgbaston
- Verwood
- Kirkby
Florists set to close
- Aberdeen King Street
- London - Canning Town
- Stirchley
- Bradford Enterprise 5
- Sunderland Doxford Park
- St Helens Boundary Road
- Swinton Swinton Hall Rd
- Sheffield Meadowhead
- Evesham Four Pool Estate
- Newcastle Under Lyme - Goose St
- Rubery Bristol Road South
- St Albans Hatfield Rd
- Sheldon
Pharmacies set to close
- Bradford Victoria
- Blackburn Railway Road
- London Wood Green
- Birmingham Small Heath