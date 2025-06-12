Mortar and ‘potentially hazardous’ chemicals found at scene of property that burned down, killing man

Officers were at the address in Oak Avenue to carry out investigations. Picture: Google

By Josef Al Shemary

A decommissioned mortar and "potentially hazardous" chemicals have been found at the scene of a fire where a man died.

The man in his 80s was airlifted out of the blaze, but died in hospital following the blaze at a property in Sandhurst, Berkshire, on Friday afternoon.

The cause of death is currently unclear, and police are currently investigating it as ‘unexplained’, but not suspicious.

Police said a decommissioned mortar was found at the scene but has been safely destroyed by specialist teams.

The force said the death was not being treated as suspicious but that officers were at the address in Oak Avenue to carry out investigations.

Thames Valley Police said it was called at around 2pm to reports of a fire.

Officers gave first aid to the man before he was airlifted to hospital, where he died.

Detective Superintendent Andrew Penrith, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a sad incident and our thoughts are with the family of the man who died.

"The man's death is being investigated as unexplained, however there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and the coroner has been informed.

"Thames Valley Police, the fire service and other partners have been at the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

"Yesterday (June 10) during searches of the property as part of the investigation officers found what was thought to be a decommissioned mortar.

"The [explosive ordnance disposal team] attended yesterday as a precaution and disposed of the mortar.

"Additionally, some flammable and potentially hazardous chemicals have been located and we are working to remove these safely."

Thames Valley Police said there was no ongoing criminal investigation.

Mr Penrith added: "Our priority is the safety of the wider public and those attending the scene. We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public and evacuation of residents is not required.

"Officers and other agencies are likely to be at the property for some time to make sure the property is safe."