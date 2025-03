Mosque slams 'wilful and despicable' attack after rock thrown through window and paint hurled

Paint was thrown at Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

Police are investigating after paint was thrown at a mosque and a rock hurled through a window while worshippers were inside.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre has condemned the "wilful and despicable" acts which happened on Saturday evening.

In the first incident paint was thrown at the door and pavement area on Spital and a few hours later a rock was thrown through a window of the mosque.

Nobody was hurt but those in the building were left shaken.

A mosque spokesperson told the PA news agency: "The rock went through the window and shattered. Everybody was fine but people are a bit shaken.

"It happened at around 9pm while prayers were going on."

In a joint statement on social media the Mosque and Islamic Centre thanked those who offered support in the aftermath.

There were two incidents of vandalism last night at AMIC Spital Mosque where paint was thrown at the door and pavement... Posted by Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre on Sunday, March 16, 2025

They said: "Following these attacks on the mosque kind neighbours and worshippers united to help clean up the mess, whilst others sent messages of support. We are very grateful to our neighbours and wellwishers in these difficult times.

"The wilful and despicable criminal acts have been reported to the police and they are investigating the source of the attacks."

Read More: France, Greece and Portugal ‘planning to follow Spain with tax raid on Brit expats’ in fresh blow to holidaymakers

Read More: Spain to slap 100% tax on foreign home-buyers in blow to British expat hopefuls

They added: "The Mosques in Aberdeen would like to assure all members of the community that in light of these incidents, all the Mosques are taking additional security measures as well as being assured of support from the police.

"The police will be performing additional patrols around the mosques during prayer and other busy times.

"We would ask all attendees and worshippers to please be alert and remain vigilant, however do not be alarmed and continue with your efforts and prayers to gain maximum benefits from this blessed month of Ramadan."

Police said they are aware of the incident and are investigating.