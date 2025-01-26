Mosques, schools and community centres in London targeted in a spate of Islamophobic attacks

26 January 2025, 11:53 | Updated: 26 January 2025, 11:54

Among the locations hit by vandals were Leyton Jamia Masjid and Stratford mosque, both in East London.
Among the locations hit by vandals were Leyton Jamia Masjid and Stratford mosque, both in East London. Picture: Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

Seven London schools, community centres and mosques in East and South London have been vandalised with anti-Muslim graffiti this month.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police are investigating whether the incidents, which took place between January 6 and January 23, are linked.

Officers are treating the vandalism, which included Islamophobic messages, as hate crimes.

Among the locations hit by vandals were Leyton Jamia Masjid and Stratford mosque, both in East London.

A mosque in West Norwood in South London was also among the targets.

The Stratford Islamic Association said the vandalism is "not an act of faith - it's an act of cowardice."

A spokesperson added: "They will not intimidate us. We will not live in fear. Together, as a united community, we will stand strong."

Police sad they were also investigating reports the attacks were being led by an anti-Muslim online group reportedly offering £100 in exchange for the vandalism.

There have not yet been any arrests.

Read more: Musk urges Germans to ‘stop focusing on past guilt’ as tens of thousands take to streets to protest far-right AfD

Read more: Wes Streeting brands Nigel Farage a 'miserabilist' as he warns of threat from the populist right

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell said: “We understand that Muslim communities will be feeling particularly concerned for their safety following this series of shocking hate crimes.

“Hate has no place on our streets, and tackling it is at the centre of our efforts to make Londoners from all backgrounds and communities feel safe.

“Our local officers will continue to work with community leaders and ensure that a thorough investigation is being conducted”.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nigel Farage has told LBC that he spoke with Elon Musk in Washington during Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

'He has a slightly different view to me' - Nigel Farage tells LBC he is 'in talks' with Elon Musk after row
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (left) and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper listen as Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a statement after Government announced an inquiry into how the state failed to identify the risk posed by Rudakubana

Remove extreme content or ‘risk second Southport’, Yvette Cooper tells tech giants

Strictly Come Dancing star Wynne Evans has apologised for an "inappropriate and unacceptable" remark he made to a female co-star during the launch of Strictly’s live tour.

Strictly’s Wynne Evans forced to apologise over ‘unacceptable’ sexual comment about female co-star
Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at a rally for the German far-right party, urging Germans to ‘stop focusing on past guilt’ as tens of thousands took to the streets to protest the party.

Musk urges Germans to ‘stop focusing on past guilt’ as tens of thousands take to streets to protest far-right AfD
The newly inaugurated US president praised Keir Starmer in comments made aboard Air Force Once on Saturday, saying he’s a ‘very good person’.

Trump says Starmer is doing ‘a very good job’ ahead of phone call between two leaders

Counterterrorism officials found that Axel Rudakubana's alarming internet searches were not signs of the Southport killer becoming radicalised, but just signs he was interested in current affairs.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana's terror threat was dismissed by counterterrorism officers as 'interest in world news'

World News

See more World News

The CIA now believes Covid-19 is more likely to have come from a lab than jumped from animals to humans.

CIA believes Covid-19 'more likely' to have started in lab - but it has low confidence in its conclusion

13 hours ago

Lamduan Armitage, who was known as the ‘Lady of the Hills’ victim, was found dead in Yorkshire back in 2004.

Brit husband of 'Lady of the Hills' detained by Thai police 21 years after wife found dead

18 hours ago

Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Speaks In Atlanta

Trump freezes nearly all US foreign aid programmes as impact on Ukraine war remains unclear

1 day ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News