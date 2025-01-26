Mosques, schools and community centres in London targeted in a spate of Islamophobic attacks

Among the locations hit by vandals were Leyton Jamia Masjid and Stratford mosque, both in East London. Picture: Google Maps

By Lauren Lewis

Seven London schools, community centres and mosques in East and South London have been vandalised with anti-Muslim graffiti this month.

Police are investigating whether the incidents, which took place between January 6 and January 23, are linked.

Officers are treating the vandalism, which included Islamophobic messages, as hate crimes.

Among the locations hit by vandals were Leyton Jamia Masjid and Stratford mosque, both in East London.

A mosque in West Norwood in South London was also among the targets.

The Stratford Islamic Association said the vandalism is "not an act of faith - it's an act of cowardice."

A spokesperson added: "They will not intimidate us. We will not live in fear. Together, as a united community, we will stand strong."

Police sad they were also investigating reports the attacks were being led by an anti-Muslim online group reportedly offering £100 in exchange for the vandalism.

There have not yet been any arrests.

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell said: “We understand that Muslim communities will be feeling particularly concerned for their safety following this series of shocking hate crimes.

“Hate has no place on our streets, and tackling it is at the centre of our efforts to make Londoners from all backgrounds and communities feel safe.

“Our local officers will continue to work with community leaders and ensure that a thorough investigation is being conducted”.