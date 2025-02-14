Most expensive pint in UK pubs revealed

14 February 2025, 14:53

Most expensive pint revealed.

By Alice Padgett

The most expensive average pint in UK pubs has been revealed.

The most expensive average pint in the UK is a whopping £6.36, for a Beavertown Neck Oil.

According to data from the Morning Advertiser, Neck Oil has overtaken Asahi as the priciest pint at the bar.

The Beavertown pint will cost you £6.36, on average, across all regions.

In London a pint costs £6.92, while in Midlands and the north east, it'll be £5.70.

A neck oil session IPA by the Beavertown brewery.
A neck oil session IPA by the Beavertown brewery.

The top ten most expensive pints, on average, across the UK:

  • Beavertown Neck Oil, £6.36
  • Peroni, £6.08
  • Asahi, £5.92
  • Birra Moretti, £5.82
  • Estrella Damm, £5.81
  • Camden Hells, £5.72
  • BrewDog Punk IPA, £5.64
  • Camden Pale Ale, £5.59
  • Corona, £5.54
  • Staropramen, £5.42

UK Pub.
UK Pub.

The average price of a pint has gone up across all but one UK region.

In the Midlands, the price of pints fell by 1.28%.

The largest price hikes were in the north east, with 5.66%, and Scotland, with 5.23%.

