Most expensive pint in UK pubs revealed
14 February 2025, 14:53
The most expensive average pint in UK pubs has been revealed.
The most expensive average pint in the UK is a whopping £6.36, for a Beavertown Neck Oil.
According to data from the Morning Advertiser, Neck Oil has overtaken Asahi as the priciest pint at the bar.
The Beavertown pint will cost you £6.36, on average, across all regions.
In London a pint costs £6.92, while in Midlands and the north east, it'll be £5.70.
The top ten most expensive pints, on average, across the UK:
- Beavertown Neck Oil, £6.36
- Peroni, £6.08
- Asahi, £5.92
- Birra Moretti, £5.82
- Estrella Damm, £5.81
- Camden Hells, £5.72
- BrewDog Punk IPA, £5.64
- Camden Pale Ale, £5.59
- Corona, £5.54
- Staropramen, £5.42
The average price of a pint has gone up across all but one UK region.
In the Midlands, the price of pints fell by 1.28%.
The largest price hikes were in the north east, with 5.66%, and Scotland, with 5.23%.