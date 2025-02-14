Most expensive pint in UK pubs revealed

Most expensive pint revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The most expensive average pint in UK pubs has been revealed.

The most expensive average pint in the UK is a whopping £6.36, for a Beavertown Neck Oil.

According to data from the Morning Advertiser, Neck Oil has overtaken Asahi as the priciest pint at the bar.

In London a pint costs £6.92, while in Midlands and the north east, it'll be £5.70.

A neck oil session IPA by the Beavertown brewery. Picture: Alamy

The top ten most expensive pints, on average, across the UK:

Beavertown Neck Oil, £6.36

Peroni, £6.08

Asahi, £5.92

Birra Moretti, £5.82

Estrella Damm, £5.81

Camden Hells, £5.72

BrewDog Punk IPA, £5.64

Camden Pale Ale, £5.59

Corona, £5.54

Staropramen, £5.42

The average price of a pint has gone up across all but one UK region.

In the Midlands, the price of pints fell by 1.28%.

The largest price hikes were in the north east, with 5.66%, and Scotland, with 5.23%.