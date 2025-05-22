Mother, 28, dies mysteriously on holiday in Turkey before her devastated family learn her body was desecrated

Luke Martin’s wife Beth, 28, died while on holiday in Turkey. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

A father has told of his ‘deep trauma’ when his young wife died on a family holiday in Turkey.

Luke Martin’s wife Beth, 28, died while on holiday after becoming ‘delirious’ and unwell upon arrival. She was rushed to hospital but died two days later.

Luke had to break the news of his wife’s death to his distraught children.

In a further horrific development, the UK autopsy revealed her heart was removed after she passed away in Turkey - without the family’s knowledge or permission.

The hospital is now being investigated for negligence.

Beth’s family say they were kept in the dark about the seriousness of her condition, and her death, with Luke even being accused at one stage of ‘poisoning’ his wife.

Luke said he was left 'broken' after having to break the news of their mother's death to his children. Picture: GoFundMe

Luke has described the ordeal as the ‘worst week of his life’.

“Two weeks ago me, my wife and two kids set out for a family holiday to Turkey. Only three of us made it back,” Luke wrote on social media on May 11.

“I lost my wife, my children lost their mum, we lost the biggest piece of the puzzle that was our family.

“It has been the worst and most traumatic week of my entire life, and to top it off. I had to break the news to my babies that their mum isn't coming home, it broke me.”

According to the GoFundMe page, Luke was ‘banned’ from seeing his wife and was not given any regular updates on her condition.

Luke was accused of poisoning his wife and was interrogated by police - but was cleared and faced no further action.

The family also say they were treated extremely poorly by Turkish authorities, being made to carry Beth’s body in a bag through the hospital.

Luke added in his social media post: 'I stayed in Turkey another two days to ensure she was brought back, and booked myself on the same flight home.

'Knowing my wife was still on my flight but I couldn't be next to her broke me even more.

'The harsh reality of coming home and the world's still spinning as if nothing has happened is horrible. Realisation of becoming mum and dad, packing her clothes away for the last time, and the deafening silence when the kids are asleep.

'If anyone can take anything away from this…hold your loved ones a little longer, don't sleep on an argument, take photos, take videos, tell them you love them more. You will never know when any of these may be your last.

'I love you babe, forever by my side. This life and the next.'

The GoFundMe page for the family has raised more than £100,000 so far.

Organiser Robert Hammond said: “In the weeks since bringing Beth home the family is battered and bruised.

“Everyone is a shell of themselves and no one knows how to even begin to recover from something so horrific.. yet still — it gets worse.

“The UK autopsy began. And then the final blow: Beth’s heart was missing.

“The Turkish hospital has removed it. No explanation. No consent. They have invaded her body and they have TAKEN her heart.”

Robert continued. “Everyone is a shell of themselves and no one knows how to even begin to recover from something so horrific…yet still — it gets worse.

“The UK autopsy began. And then the final blow: Beth’s heart was missing. The Turkish hospital had removed it. No explanation. No consent. They have invaded her body and they have taken her heart. Her heart. The piece of Beth that was more treasured than any other.”

Robert added: “And this is why we are fighting back. Luke has spent thousands. He’s self-employed, meaning that if he’s not back to work in a matter of days, he won’t be able to support his family.

"They are grieving, traumatised and now trying to put the pieces of their family back together.

To support the GoFundMe visit this link