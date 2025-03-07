Mother, 32, died after slipping twice on seafront path and getting trapped head-first between rocks, inquest hears

7 March 2025, 12:37 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 12:55

Saffron Cole-Nottage
Saffron Cole-Nottage. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

A mother died after slipping on a seafront path and landing with her head between sea defence rocks as the tide was rising, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Saffron Cole-Nottage and her daughter were walking their dog along a narrow coastal path next to the sea defence rocks at Lowestoft seafront in Suffolk, senior inquest officer Paul Sermons said.

He said the 32-year-old, who lived in Lowestoft, slipped twice on the path, landing partially submerged in water the second time as the tide was coming in on February 2 this year.

Mr Sermons said: "Saffron and her daughter were walking their dog along a narrow coastal path next to the sea defence rocks at Lowestoft seafront.

"While walking, Saffron lost her footing and slipped, landing on the pathway.

"Although Saffron managed to get herself back up, she fell again and landed with her head between the sea defence rocks.

"Saffron became trapped and partially submerged in the water with the tide rising."

He said attempts were made to free Ms Cole-Nottage by her daughter and by members of the public, and emergency services came to the scene.

"Although they managed to free Saffron from the rocks, she tragically died," Mr Sermons said.

He said that an initial post-mortem examination was carried out but did not state a provisional medical cause of death.

Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel Parsley said: "I will open an inquest into her death.

"This will be adjourned for further work to be completed."

A pre-inquest review hearing on June 6 will be held to set a date for a full inquest hearing.

