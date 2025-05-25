Mother and three children who died in fatal fire in Brent named

The scene of a burnt out house in Tilllett Close. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The four people who died following a house fire in Brent have been named as mum Nusrat Usman, 43, and her three children Maryam Mikaiel, 15, Musa Usman, eight, and Raees Usman, four.

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital but has since been released, while a 13-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

He has since been bailed and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the house fire.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade at the fire in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, at around 1am on Saturday morning.

Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene, and one neighbour reportedly went into the burning building to save those trapped inside.

One neighbour named Dave told LBC how he was woken up when his son heard the noise of fire engines in the street.

"It was just a scenery of total disaster," he said. "I spoke to a gentleman that made an attempt before the ambulance came to go inside the building and he went inside there and got to the second floor."

The man had to turn back before he reached the third floor of the house because of the heat of the fire, Dave said.

"He shouted and asked 'Anybody here?'. And no response. But it was a disaster from there. And he came back out. I saw his arm and he got burnt by obviously the heat, the immense heat of the fire.

"I said, I looked in his face and he just looked really stunned. He didn't look himself because I said: 'Boy, you are a brave man to actually enter a house that set on fire'."

Another resident, Mohamed Labidi, told LBC the affected family are "very humble people, very good people.".

He said: "I hear now that there's someone has been arrested, but to be honest, I have no clue about that . I'm really sorry for this calamity that happened.

Mohamed told LBC his family called 999 as the fire broke out.

He said: "My siblings and my wife, we had like five people in my household. We made the calls, of course, alongside all other neighbours.

"We heard that more than 20 calls have been made to the Fire Brigade. To be honest, I don't want to look at the house because it's really shocking. We have a really good community here, a really strong community. We look after each other."

A 43-year-old woman and three boys, aged 15, eight and four, all reportedly died at the scene. Picture: LBC/Helen Hoddinott

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met's local policing team in north-west London, said: “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the wider family who have asked for privacy at this deeply upsetting time.

“Local officers are working closely with officers from the Specialist Crime Command on what continues to be a very complex investigation.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers and colleagues from other emergency services for their efforts during this highly pressurised and distressing incident.

“Equally, we appreciate this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days and some of the cordons will remain in place.

“We are grateful for your patience and understanding. If you have any concerns then please speak to them.”

Flowers of condolence are placed near the scene. Picture: Alamy

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt issued "condolences, thoughts, and prayers" in a statement.

He said: "Last night London Fire Brigade responded to a house fire on Tillett Close in Stonebridge, which tragically claimed the lives of four people.

"Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this horrific incident.

"The council has set up a rest centre nearby and a dedicated team has been looking after families who needed to be evacuated. We will continue to support those affected.

"We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigations into the cause of the fire, and will continue to offer them our full support and assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.