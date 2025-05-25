Mother and three children who died in fatal fire in Brent named

25 May 2025, 18:15 | Updated: 25 May 2025, 18:29

The scene of a burnt out house in Tilllett Close
The scene of a burnt out house in Tilllett Close. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The four people who died following a house fire in Brent have been named as mum Nusrat Usman, 43, and her three children Maryam Mikaiel, 15, Musa Usman, eight, and Raees Usman, four.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital but has since been released, while a 13-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident.

He has since been bailed and was subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the house fire.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to assist the London Fire Brigade at the fire in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, at around 1am on Saturday morning.

Eight fire engines and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene, and one neighbour reportedly went into the burning building to save those trapped inside.

One neighbour named Dave told LBC how he was woken up when his son heard the noise of fire engines in the street.

"It was just a scenery of total disaster," he said. "I spoke to a gentleman that made an attempt before the ambulance came to go inside the building and he went inside there and got to the second floor."

The man had to turn back before he reached the third floor of the house because of the heat of the fire, Dave said.

"He shouted and asked 'Anybody here?'. And no response. But it was a disaster from there. And he came back out. I saw his arm and he got burnt by obviously the heat, the immense heat of the fire.

"I said, I looked in his face and he just looked really stunned. He didn't look himself because I said: 'Boy, you are a brave man to actually enter a house that set on fire'."

Another resident, Mohamed Labidi, told LBC the affected family are "very humble people, very good people.".

He said: "I hear now that there's someone has been arrested, but to be honest, I have no clue about that . I'm really sorry for this calamity that happened.

Mohamed told LBC his family called 999 as the fire broke out.

He said: "My siblings and my wife, we had like five people in my household. We made the calls, of course, alongside all other neighbours.

"We heard that more than 20 calls have been made to the Fire Brigade. To be honest, I don't want to look at the house because it's really shocking. We have a really good community here, a really strong community. We look after each other."

Read more: Major incident declared as firefighters tackle recycling warehouse fire

Read more: Plane crashes into San Diego neighbourhood 'setting 15 homes on fire'

A 43-year-old woman and three boys, aged 15, eight and four, all reportedly died at the scene.
A 43-year-old woman and three boys, aged 15, eight and four, all reportedly died at the scene. Picture: LBC/Helen Hoddinott

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met's local policing team in north-west London, said: “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the wider family who have asked for privacy at this deeply upsetting time.

“Local officers are working closely with officers from the Specialist Crime Command on what continues to be a very complex investigation.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers and colleagues from other emergency services for their efforts during this highly pressurised and distressing incident.

“Equally, we appreciate this has affected the wider community who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days and some of the cordons will remain in place.

“We are grateful for your patience and understanding. If you have any concerns then please speak to them.”

Flowers of condolence are placed near the scene
Flowers of condolence are placed near the scene. Picture: Alamy

Brent Council leader Muhammed Butt issued "condolences, thoughts, and prayers" in a statement.

He said: "Last night London Fire Brigade responded to a house fire on Tillett Close in Stonebridge, which tragically claimed the lives of four people.

"Our deepest condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in this horrific incident.

"The council has set up a rest centre nearby and a dedicated team has been looking after families who needed to be evacuated. We will continue to support those affected.

"We are working closely with the London Fire Brigade and the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigations into the cause of the fire, and will continue to offer them our full support and assistance."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 509/24May or anonymously through Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ms Chapman is campaigning for a cap on how much landlords can raise rent in the UK

Single mother landed with 20% rent increase calls for rent controls

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix

Lando Norris wins Monaco Grand Prix to cut Oscar Piastri’s lead to three points

Charlton Athletic's players celebrates after the Sky Bet League One play off final at Wembley Stadium, London.

Charlton reach Championship after five-year wait following 1-0 win over Leyton Orient in League One play-off final
Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a house fire where a mother and three of her children died in north-west London.

Woman, 71, released from hospital with 13-year-old still in critical condition after London fire kills four
Julian Grimwade, Oakland Romano Demon Special, SF Edge Trophy, For Edwardian cars and Aero-Engined specials in the spirit of the early Brooklands race.

Driver dies in horror crash at vintage car racing event - the second fatal UK motorsport incident in one day
Xabi Alonso will take over at Real Madrid.

Xabi Alonso signs three-year contract with Real Madrid to become new boss

World News

See more World News

Three Ukrainian children killed in Russian strike

Three Ukrainian children killed in Russian strikes identified as siblings

1 hour ago

A police officer stands near a high-rise residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district heavily damaged by a Russian drone strike on May 25, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

12 dead as Kyiv battered by massive drone-and-missile attack for second consecutive night, despite prisoner swaps

9 hours ago

An explosion on a boat carrying raw sewage that was docked on the Hudson River in New York City killed a longtime city employee on Saturday, authorities said.

New York City environmental worker dies after explosion on boat carrying raw sewage

10 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News