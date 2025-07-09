‘Our girls deserve an apology’: Devastated parents of Southport survivors tell inquiry of their ongoing suffering

9 July 2025, 14:38 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 15:26

A man sits in a chair with the words 'Southport Inquiry' written above his head
Chairman Sir Adrian Fulford sitting inside the hearing room at Liverpool Town Hall, Liverpool, ahead of the start of the inquiry into the knife attack by Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

By Rebecca Henrys

The mother of a girl who escaped the Southport knife attack but was dragged back into the building has told a public inquiry "our girls deserve an apology."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Wednesday, the second day of the public inquiry at Liverpool Town Hall heard evidence from families of the children who survived the attack, carried out by Axel Rudakubana at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29 last year.

The mother of one girl, who was seven when she suffered 33 stab wounds, said the inquiry “must answer her daughter’s questions” about how the attack happened.

Sitting beside the girl’s father in the witness box, she said: "She deserves the truth, she deserves accountability. She deserves an apology. Our girls deserve an apology.

"Backed up by the promise that changes will be made and this will not be allowed to happen again."

Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, and Bebe King, 6, were murdered by Axel Rudakubana whilst attending a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in the Merseyside town on July 19 last year.
Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, and Bebe King, 6, were murdered by Axel Rudakubana whilst attending a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in the Merseyside town on July 19 last year. Picture: Family handouts

Read more: Southport killer’s brother ‘to attend inquiry’ after family moved to secret location - as survivors tell their stories

Read more: Father of girl injured in Southport attack says she was stabbed by ‘coward’

Eighteen-year-old Rudakubana was given a life sentence in January, with a minimum term of 52 years, for the murders of Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven.

He also attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, as well as instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

The woman, whose daughter was referred to as C1 to protect her identity, said: "I want you to be in no doubt of the consequences of this horrific attack and what life now looks like for our daughter.

"I expect the weight of responsibility you hold to be felt in every question you ask and every recommendation you make."

She said her daughter became known as "the girl that was dragged back in" after footage of her escaping was shown during the sentencing of Rudakubana.

"But she is so much more than that moment on CCTV. Those moments carried so much courage and determination to survive, that the CCTV footage does not tell us," the woman said.

Axel Rudakubana
Axel Rudakubana. Picture: Alamy

She told the inquiry her daughter "fought like hell, to get herself out of that building, twice" and described a "stampede" to get out, during which she was knocked over and huddled with two other children at the top of the stairs.

She said: "I would like to say that I don’t for a moment doubt that the actions of the teachers there that day saved lives.

"They escaped to call the police and flag down help, they shielded other children. I am grateful for what they did for those girls.

"But the uncomfortable and often unspoken truth of our own reality is that, when the adults left in those first moments, our daughter had to save herself."

The father of another of the girls said it was "patently clear that lessons need to be learned from what happened, and processes need to be changed."

Sitting beside the girl’s mother in the witness box, he said: "Our nine-year-old daughter was stabbed three times in the back by a coward she didn’t even see.

"Although she didn’t know what was happening — she knew she had to run."

He said they had since seen CCTV footage of her running from the building on Hart Street, looking "scared, confused and pained" and hiding behind a parked car, before jumping to "relative safety" through an open car door.

Describing his daughter as his "hero," the father said she remained "the positive, caring, funny, enthusiastic, courageous girl she always was."

He said: "She wears her scars with a dignity and defiance that is remarkable."

The mother of another girl who was at the event, referred to as Child Q, said arriving to collect her daughter on that day and seeing screaming children running from the building was "the most horrific experience of my life."

"To be unaware of what was happening, trying to process it all whilst also being fearful of what could happen next – it’s an unexplainable feeling," she said.

"What I saw on that day will stick with me forever, I constantly have flashbacks and re-live what happened."

In the statement, read by the family’s legal representative, the woman said her daughter now has to sit where she can see the door at school so she can always be aware of who is entering the classroom, and is sometimes unable to attend school altogether due to her anxiety.

The mother of a seven-year-old girl, referred to as C8, said in a statement read on her behalf that the incident had "changed everything."

She said she was at work on July 29 when she received a "panicked phone call" from her friend’s mother.

She said: "That moment, the sound of fear in her voice and the panic I felt will never leave me.

"I rushed to the scene and what I saw is something no parent should ever see."

A floral display showing an image of one of the Southport victims
Axel Rudakubana court case. Picture: PA

She said her daughter, who suffered injuries to her arm and face, could not be left alone any more and only felt safe with a small number of people, needing "constant support, reassurance and protection."

She had "witnessed horrors that no-one should ever see," she said.

She said: "I am grateful beyond words that she survived. But what she went through, what she saw and what she continues to carry has changed everything."

Counsel to the inquiry Nicholas Moss KC paid tribute to the "immense courage and dignity" of the families who had prepared evidence.

After hearing four statements, the hearing was adjourned until September 8, when more impact evidence will be heard.

The inquiry was opened on Tuesday by chairman Sir Adrian Fulford, who described the acts of Rudakubana as "one of the most egregious crimes in our country’s history."

In his opening statement, Sir Adrian said Rudakubana "posed a very serious and significant risk of violent harm, with a particular and known predilection for knife crime."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Football manager Carlo Ancelotti sentenced to one-year behind bars for tax fraud

Musician and producer Jordan Rakei recorded more than 50 airport sounds for the soundtrack

Grammy award nominee teams up with Heathrow to turn sound of aircraft engines and footsteps into soundtrack
A 12-year-old boy died in a fire at a flat in Lewisham

Boy, 12, dies in fire at flat in south-east London as witnesses tell of home catching fire 'like a tinderbox'
A scene from 12 Angry Men, the classic legal drama - where a jury decides to acquit a defendant after a long discussion

How could trials work without juries?

X

Resident doctors announce five days of strike action amid ongoing dispute over pay

Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the grid before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain on July 06

Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull as Formula One team principal - a year after texting scandal

World News

See more World News

The exterior of Orio al Serio International Airport

Plane passengers told 'don't look out windows' after man sucked into engine

19 mins ago

Republic presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a press conference on the 9th hole tee, with his family members Don, Eric and Ivanka, at his Trump Turnberry Golf Course, in Turnberry, Scotland, on 24 June 2016.

Plans being drawn up for potential Donald Trump visit to Scotland in 'coming weeks'

44 mins ago

The woman was hit on Avenue Charles-de-Gaulle, in Beaune, France

British woman, 35, is run down and killed in front of her husband while out jogging in France

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News