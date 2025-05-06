Motorcyclists pelted with litter and blocked in traffic by drivers, road safety charity warns

6 May 2025, 00:01

Motorcyclists also reported having a parked car's door opened as they approach (28%), and being blocked from filtering through traffic . Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

More than a third of motorcyclist members of a road safety charity say drivers have thrown litter or cigarette butts at them as they overtake.

Motorcyclists also reported having a parked car's door opened as they approach (28%), and being blocked from filtering through traffic (67%).

Some 78% said drivers have failed to look for bikers when pulling out of junctions, according to the survey of 600 motorcyclist members of IAM RoadSmart.

Respondents were questioned about their experiences over the previous 12 months.

IAM RoadSmart described the responses as "deeply concerning" given motorcyclists are "one of the most vulnerable of all road users".

Department for Transport figures show 37% of motorcycle fatalities on Britain's roads in 2023 involved crashes between a motorcycle and a car.

Read more: VE Day celebrations take place across UK as country commemorates victory in Europe

IAM RoadSmart policy and standards director Nicholas Lyes said: "Hurling litter and cigarette butts at motorcyclists is shocking and completely reckless.

"Taking umbrage just because bikers are able to get ahead is at best petty, and at worst downright dangerous.

"Equally motorcyclists should ride responsibly, but it's important to keep in mind that bikers are some of the most vulnerable on the road and will almost always come off worse in the event of a collision.

"A little courtesy and additional checks go a long way to improving safety."

