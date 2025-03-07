M25 closures set to disrupt drivers this weekend – find out if you are affected

Drivers have been warned of disruption as a section of the M25 is planned to close until Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Drivers have been warned of disruption and delays with a section of the M25 set to close this weekend.

National Highways has told drivers to expect delays and has urged them to complete their journeys in other ways.

The closure comes as extra lanes are added to the motorway but where are the closures and when will they be in place?

Where are the closures?

The closures are on junction 10 of the M25, near Wisley in Surrey where the motorway meets the A3, and junction 11, near Woking, in both directions.

British Airways has urged passengers travelling to Gatwick or Heathrow to allow extra journey time.

Junction 10 is the busiest section of the M25, which sees more than 300,000 vehicles pass through each day.

When are the closures in place?

Disruption will last from 21:00 GMT on Friday until 06:00 on Monday, 10 March.

Will there by any future disruption?

Drivers will also face closures on the same stretch of motorway from 21 March until 24 March.

Following this, the A3 will be closed northbound between junction 10 and the A245 at the Cobham roundabout between 11 and 14 April.

National Highways have said this set of M25 closures will be the final ones for this project.

Last year, National Highways closed part of the motorway three times as it undergoes a £317m upgrade.

The infrastructure project began in 2022 but "extreme weather" has pushed back the expected completion date to spring 2026, said National Highways.

Some elements of the project have already been completed, including the new Wisley Lane and four gyratory bridges.

What has National Highways said?

Ahead of the latest closure, National Highways has said: "We’re grateful to all drivers who avoided previous closures and completed their journeys in other ways. We urge you to do the same again.

"If you do travel, expect delays and please leave a lot of extra time for your journey."

Senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: "This is the final block of closures on the M25.

"Unfortunately, it's simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.

"We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible."