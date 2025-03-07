M25 closures set to disrupt drivers this weekend – find out if you are affected

7 March 2025, 08:22 | Updated: 7 March 2025, 08:24

Drivers have been warned of disruption as a section of the M25 is planned to close until Monday
Drivers have been warned of disruption as a section of the M25 is planned to close until Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Drivers have been warned of disruption and delays with a section of the M25 set to close this weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

National Highways has told drivers to expect delays and has urged them to complete their journeys in other ways.

The closure comes as extra lanes are added to the motorway but where are the closures and when will they be in place?

Where are the closures?

The closures are on junction 10 of the M25, near Wisley in Surrey where the motorway meets the A3, and junction 11, near Woking, in both directions.

British Airways has urged passengers travelling to Gatwick or Heathrow to allow extra journey time.

Junction 10 is the busiest section of the M25, which sees more than 300,000 vehicles pass through each day.

When are the closures in place?

Disruption will last from 21:00 GMT on Friday until 06:00 on Monday, 10 March.

Read more: Eurostar passengers warned not to travel today - after unexploded WW2 bomb discovered on tracks sparks chaos

Read more: Tesla chargers set on fire as protests against Elon Musk spread across US and Europe

The closure of the motorway's junction 10, near Wisley, and junction 11, near Woking
The closure of the motorway's junction 10, near Wisley, and junction 11, near Woking. Picture: Alamy

Will there by any future disruption?

Drivers will also face closures on the same stretch of motorway from 21 March until 24 March.

Following this, the A3 will be closed northbound between junction 10 and the A245 at the Cobham roundabout between 11 and 14 April.

National Highways have said this set of M25 closures will be the final ones for this project.

Last year, National Highways closed part of the motorway three times as it undergoes a £317m upgrade.

The infrastructure project began in 2022 but "extreme weather" has pushed back the expected completion date to spring 2026, said National Highways.

Some elements of the project have already been completed, including the new Wisley Lane and four gyratory bridges.

The closure of the motorway's junction 10, near Wisley, and junction 11, near Woking
The closure of the motorway's junction 10, near Wisley, and junction 11, near Woking. Picture: Alamy

What has National Highways said?

Ahead of the latest closure, National Highways has said: "We’re grateful to all drivers who avoided previous closures and completed their journeys in other ways. We urge you to do the same again.

"If you do travel, expect delays and please leave a lot of extra time for your journey."

Senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: "This is the final block of closures on the M25.

"Unfortunately, it's simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.

"We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible."

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Hasselhoff's daughter Hayley (right) was heard screaming and crying outside her mother's home

David Hasselhoff's daughter heard 'screaming and crying' after mother 'took her own life'

Emergency services deal with the destruction in Kharkiv

Russia launches ‘massive missile and drone’ attack on Ukraine energy targets

Travel chaos as an unexploded WW2 bomb cancels Lon

Eurostar passengers warned not to travel today - after unexploded WW2 bomb discovered on tracks sparks chaos
Brian James

The Damned founding guitarist Brian James dies aged 70

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy vows to 'work constructively' with Trump as US-Ukraine peace talks to go ahead in Saudi Arabia
Prisons minister Lord Timpson

UK's largest jail to be created as HMP Highpoint sees 'groundbreaking' expansion - with 700 extra places

World News

See more World News

Rome, Italy. 25th Jan, 2025. Pope Francis seen during the Celebration of Vespers

Pope Francis heard speaking for first time since entering hospital as he thanks well-wishers in audio message

11 hours ago

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia, as Trump hits out at NATO allies 'not paying enough'

13 hours ago

Port de Sóller

Spanish holiday hotspot introduces 'resident-only' zones - here's how the 'nightmare' policy will impact tourists

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News