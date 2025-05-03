Bank holiday travel chaos on two major motorways, leaving motorists stranded

M4 queues build after a collision on Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Traffic Cameras UK

By Rose Morelli

Traffic on both the M1 and M4 has reached a standstill, after two major collisions cause queues across the south.

Drivers have been warned to expect lengthy delays on the M1 and M4, following two major collisions.

The M1 collision happened Saturday morning between Junction 12 (Flitwick) and Junction 13 (Bedfordshire).

The M4 collision then happened Saturday afternoon between Junction 15 (Swindon) and Junction 14 (Hungerford).

There are no reports yet of injuries, but emergency services are attempting to clear both scenes. All traffic on both affected areas has hit a standstill in the meantime.

Bank Holiday weekend will see much higher rates of traffic than usual. Picture: Getty

National Highways East have released a statement, telling drivers to expect delays on the M1 while they clear the road.

"Please be patient while emergency services assess the incident,” they’ve said. “We'll try and get you moving again soon."

Similarly, National Highways has warned drivers the “M4 Wiltshire is closed eastbound”, and that the “Wiltshire Police are in attendance”.

The accident comes on one of the UK’s busiest days to travel, as 17 million motorists hit the road over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The high number of drivers may also have been exacerbated by higher-than-average temperatures this week.