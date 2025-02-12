'I'll f*****g kill you': Mum who dragged rival parent to ground and repeatedly kicked her outside school avoids jail

Jessica Kitching. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A mum who dragged a rival parent to the ground and repeatedly kicked her in the face outside a primary school has avoided jail.

Jessica Kitching, 25, was picking up her daughter from school in Lancaster on September 21, 2023, when she attacked another mum.

Kitching followed the woman out of the playground and grabbed her by her hair.

She then dragged her to the ground and knelt on her chest before repeatedly kicking her face.

It came after their children had fallen out during the school holidays, Preston Crown Court heard.

The woman begged Kitching to stop due to children being present outside the school.

Kitching said: "I know where you live. I'll f*****g kill you."

The victim was taken to Lancaster Royal Infirmary with grazes and bruises to her face and a suspected hairline fracture to her nose.

However, she did not attend a follow up appointment 10 days later as she said she was feeling better.

In a victim statement, the woman said she was embarrassed and humiliated to have been attacked in view of other parents and children.

She said she had considered moving her child to a different school but did not think it was appropriate.

She was also concerned that Kitching would turn up at her house.

Since the incident, the parents' children have played together and there has been no further attacks, the judge was told.

Kitching said she could not explain why she had lost her temper but was ashamed and wanted to apologise to the victim.

She pleaded guilty to ABH.

Sentencing, Recorder Ayesha Siddiqi said: "This happened near a school and in the presence of children, you were unable to control your behaviour in front of the children.

"She must have been terrified by being pulled to the floor and kicked by you. There was the use of a shod foot as a weapon.

"This offence is so serious and your behaviour that day was so unacceptable that only a custodial sentence can be justified.

"I have heard you are effectively a single parent to your nine-year-old daughter.

"Your behaviour that day was appalling."

The 25-year-old was handed a sentence of 30 weeks suspended for 12 months with 15 days rehabilitation activities and 60 hours of unpaid work.