Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, shot dead in south London as gunman still at large

A Police cordon is in place near Stockwell station south London. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was shot dead in Stockwell, south London.

Officers attended the scene on Paradise Road in Clapham at around 14:20pm on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old boy, who is yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are yet to arrest a suspect and have called on the public to provide any information they can.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron, who is leading the local policing response, said: “This is an enormously shocking incident which I imagine will cause huge distress to the local community.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: LBC

“Our thoughts are with the young boy’s family at this devastating time.

“Local officers are on the scene gathering CCTV and speaking to witnesses to piece together what has happened. They will be supported by specialist homicide investigators shortly.

“Please rest assured we will work around the clock to identify and find those responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police on 101 with the reference 4116/4MAR.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 if you want to remain anonymous.

This is a breaking story, more follows...