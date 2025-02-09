Mysterious death of British couple in French villa suspected murder-suicide as investigators consider new theories

9 February 2025, 11:02

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday afternoon.
The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Facebook

By Josef Al Shemary

Investigators are still looking into the deaths of the British couple whose bodies were found in an 'isolated' French villa - as they suspect it could have been a murder-suicide.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn, both in their sixties, were discovered by a neighbour in Les Pesquiès, south of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, on Thursday afternoon.

Details of the terrible scenes leading up to the murders emerged on Friday, as it was revealed Mrs Searle was found naked outside the house with jewellery scattered around her.

Meanwhile, it is understood that Mr Searle could have been 'tortured' before his death.

Investigators initially thought it might have been a burglary gone wrong, but are now considering if it might have been a murder-suicide.

When the local prosecutor Nicolas Rigot-Muller was asked if the deaths could be a murder-suicide, he replied: "It's being considered."

Read more: Revenge of the president: Donald Trump tells Joe Biden he's fired as he removes security clearance

It has also been revealed that former Hollyoaks star Callum Kerr is the son of Mrs Searle, also known as Dawn Kerr.

He has said he is "grieving the tragic loss" of his mother.

He shared a message on Instagram on Saturday, asking people to respect his and his family's privacy as they grieve.

A source investigating the matter said it was initially feared their deaths “might have been a burglary gone wrong”. Officials later warned the pair may be murder victims.

Mr Searle worked with the police and the Serious Fraud Office for the last two decades in the “fight against organised crime and terrorism”.

Mr Searle is thought to have moved with his family to France a decade ago, retiring in 2015 from his job in Scotland in the financial crime assurance arm of Barclay’s Bank.

He later conducted “sanction screening” in his later roles, involving a check on individuals and groups who might be barred from dealing in the UK because of their links with rogue states, terror groups or drug traffickers.

Read more: Young couple face years in jail after £20m drug smuggling plot collapses following arrest in Ibiza nightclub

Read more: British couple found dead inside 'isolated' French villa in 'feared burglary gone wrong'

Officials believe Mr Searles may have been murdered due to his professional background.
Officials believe Mr Searles may have been murdered due to his professional background. Picture: Linkedin

This is why investigators believe Mr Searle may have been deliberately killed.

An investigating source said: "A criminal enquiry has been launched and the fear is that the couple were murdered. 

“They were very fit, and very popular locally, but there is a theory that they were being pursued by criminals from the United Kingdom. “This is currently the prioritised line of enquiry, because Mr Searle was once involved in the fight against organised crime and terrorism."

At least three neighbours have confirmed Mr and Mrs Searles were the victims as police withheld their identities. One said: "Andy and Dawn were lovely – hearing about this is extremely distressing. They were extremely friendly, and always out and about. What has happened has caused a lot of fear."

Their French villa and its grounds were cordoned off as forensics officers investigated the scene on Thursday.

A helicopter landed in a nearby field while drones circled above. The house is very isolated, close to thick woods, and it may have been targeted, sources say. 

It is believed that the Searles were murdered inside their detached property, which has a two-bedroom flat they frequently rented out, The Mirror resorts. 

It has a swimming pool and lies by thick woods which leave it in an isolated position away from the middle of the hamlet.

While it was initially feared that the owners were victims of an apparent burglary gone wrong, other officials have suggested other motives. 

Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, the Mayor of Villefranche, said: "We do not really have burglaries in our town, and especially not violent burglaries."

Local prosecutors have launched a judicial enquiry and have “not ruled out any theory”.

Andrew Searles was a financial crime investigator.
Andrew Searles was a financial crime investigator. Picture: Facebook

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump has spoken to Vladimir Putin

Trump confirms he 'spoke to Putin about ending war in Ukraine' as Russian president 'wants to see people stop dying'
displaced Gazans walking toward Gaza City on January 27, 2025, after crossing the Netzarim corridor from the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli troops withdraw from key militarised corridor that splits Gaza in two as part of ceasefire deal
David Schwimmer has called for Elon Musk to ban Kanye West from X

Friends star David Schwimmer calls for Kanye West to be banned from X over 'hate-filled, ignorant' remarks
The NTSB recovers the debris of a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk involved in a mid-air collision near DCA in Arlington, VA.

All major parts of DC plane and Black Hawk helicopter involved in mid-air collision recovered, investigators confirm
A Thai hostage who was freed from Hamas, Pongsak Thaenna, hugs a relative upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

'We never gave up hope': Freed Thai hostages in tears of joy as they reunite with families after more than a year
Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Prince Harry cheer on Team UK at Invictus Games opening ceremony

World News

See more World News

'Make Europe Great Again' Rally In Madrid

'Make Europe Great Again': Far-right European political leaders praise Trump at Madrid meeting

15 hours ago

Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

Emotional scenes in West Bank and Gaza as Palestinians reunited with their families after release from Israeli prisons

19 hours ago

Israeli hostage reunited with his family.

Emotional moment Israeli hostages reunite with families after being paraded on stage by Hamas

20 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

5 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News