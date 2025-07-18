Mystery artwork of former England boss eating chips appears in town centre

18 July 2025, 14:01

A mural of former England football manager Sam Allardyce
A mural of former England football manager Sam Allardyce. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

A 10ft-high artwork of former England men’s football manager Sam Allardyce eating a large bag of chips has appeared on a wall near a fast food shop in his home town, sparking speculation about its creator.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mural of the 70-year-old is believed to have been pasted onto a wall in Union Street in the centre of Dudley, West Midlands, on Wednesday.

It shows the former West Bromwich Albion boss lifting a partially battered orange chip – a local speciality – to his mouth, while wearing his trademark touchline suit and tie.

Allardyce, who was born and raised in Dudley and managed other clubs including Everton, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers, has thanked whoever is behind the artwork.

In a video message issued to ITV News, he said: “Just seen the mural that has been sent of me in Dudley, my home town. Absolutely privileged to be honest with you, I thought it was a very good likeness.

“Chips look a bit hot, but I really enjoyed seeing it. Whoever did it, thank you very much!”

A shopper passing the mural on Friday said it was nice to see something paying tribute to someone who was proud of their roots in Dudley.

“It’s a bit odd as it doesn’t have a slogan or any words, but it brightens up the place,” the man said.

A local worker, who asked not to be named and admitted he did not know who was depicted in the mural, described it as “the randomest thing I’ve ever seen”.

The man said: “Who is it? It’s just weird, it doesn’t make sense and it needs to go.”

