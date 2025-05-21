Mystery as body washes up on UK beach with 'major incident' declared

21 May 2025, 18:22

A body has washed up on a beach in Millisle, County Down, Northern Ireland.
A body has washed up on a beach in Millisle, County Down, Northern Ireland.

By Jacob Paul

A body has been found washed up on a British beach, prompting authorities to declare a "major incident".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emergency services were called to Milisle beach in County Down, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday afternoon after the corpse was discovered.

A dog walker first came across the body, it is understood.

The discovery sparked a joint response involving police, forensics, and coastguard units.

Local politician Stephen Dunne said he was"shocked" to learn a body had washed up on the "quiet beach in Millisle”.

He said: "My thoughts and prayers are with this individual's family and friends at this most difficult time.“

The discovery has "shocked" the local community, with a major incident declared.
The discovery has "shocked" the local community, with a major incident declared.

"Millisle is a tight-knit community, and there is understandably a great deal of concern locally after what has been a distressing week for the village.

“I will be working with the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) to ensure the local community feels safe and reassured, but I would urge everyone to give the Police the space and time needed to conduct their investigations and avoid unnecessary speculation at this time.”

Robert Adair, a local councillor, said the community will be saddened by the "tragedy".

"We need to remember this will be a tragedy for a family somewhere, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time," he said.

Another councillor, Pete Wray, urged the public to give the authorities "the time and space to conduct their investigation".

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance after a body was found on the beach in the Donaghadee Road area of Millisle today, Wednesday 21 May.

“Cordons are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area.”

