Mystery grows over couple found dead in rural France as friends reject murder-suicide theory

The bodies of Andrew Searle and his wife Dawn were discovered by a neighbour. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

Friends of a British expat couple who were found dead in their home in the south of France have rejected the theory their deaths were a murder-suicide.

Dawn and Andrew Searle, were found dead in the village of Les Pesquies, north east of Toulouse, on Thursday.

Mrs Searle, 56, was found in her pyjamas lying dead in the grounds of the country home. She had suffered a head wound and jewellery was found around her body.

Mr Searle, 62, was found inside the property later on by police - hanging with a gag in his mouth, according to reports.

British friends have said the couple had a good relationship and were financially secure.

A couple, in their 60s, who did not wish to be identified, told The Telegraph: “Us Brits, who knew Dawn and Andy very well, are certain this is not a murder-suicide because of financial difficulties or anything like that.

“They weren’t flashy by any means, but they were definitely comfortable and had it good out here.

“They were always travelling. They recently went to a family wedding in Goa, they went to South America for their honeymoon.”

Another British couple who knew the Searles, said: “Life was good, why would they want to kill themselves?

Mr Searle had worked as a counter-fraud specialist at Barclays his retirement around 10 years ago. Mrs Searle was the mother of Callum Kerr, 30, a former Hollyoaks star and Netflix actor.

The actor has said he is "grieving the tragic loss" of his mother and her partner.

The cause of death of the couple in their 60s is currently unknown but a helicopter, drone, criminal investigation technicians and a forensic doctor have been dispatched to the home.

The mayor of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, Jean-Sebastien Orcibal, reportedly told French television that the deaths were "clearly a homicide".

A representative of Scottish-born actor Kerr told the PA news agency: "At this time, Callum Kerr and Amanda Kerr are grieving the loss of their mother, Dawn Searle (nee Smith, Kerr), while Tom Searle and Ella Searle are mourning the loss of their father, Andrew Searle.

"We kindly request that their privacy be respected during this difficult period.

"We will provide updates as appropriate."

Kerr is known for his role as Pc George Kiss in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks, as well as appearing in Netflix's Virgin River and drama Flowers In The Attic: The Origin.

He has also released a number of country songs, including a new single this week titled Cold Beer Cold.

In 2023, Kerr donned a tartan kilt as he walked his mother down the aisle for her wedding to Mr Searle.

Alongside a photo of them walking arm-in-arm posted to Instagram, he wrote: "Not many people can say they walked their own mother down the aisle. What a pleasure! I love you mum.

"Congrats to Dawn and Andy on their wonderful wedding day and here's to a tremendous life together for the happy couple."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British couple who died in France and are liaising with the local authorities."