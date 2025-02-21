Mystery of ‘severed hand’ found near school in Dublin

21 February 2025, 17:31

The hand was found at Our Lady Immaculate school in Darndale
The hand was found at Our Lady Immaculate school in Darndale. Picture: Google Street View

By Asher McShane

Gardai are investigating after what is believed to be a severed hand was discovered near a school in Dublin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police were alerted to the discovery of "partial human remains" at Our Lady Immaculate school in Darndale, Dublin 17, this afternoon.

The State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardai said the remains will be taken away for examination and DNA tests will be carried out to help them establish the identity and decide how the investigation should progress.

Gardai said: "The remains will be removed for examination and DNA analysis, which will assist Gardai in confirming the identity and determine the course of the investigation."

Inquiries continue.

Irish schools are currently on mid-term break.

