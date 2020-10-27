Mystery ticket holder scoops £79 million EuroMillions jackpot

27 October 2020, 23:38 | Updated: 27 October 2020, 23:40

A lucky ticket holder has won the life-changing sum of £79 million on the Euromillions
A lucky ticket holder has won the life-changing sum of £79 million on the Euromillions. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Euromillions players are being urged to check their tickets after one lucky player scooped a £79 million jackpot.

The winning numbers of Tuesday's draw were 13, 15, 28, 32, 44 and the lucky star numbers were 03 and 12.

According to Camelot, the exact amount won by the UK ticket-holder was £79,315,197.70.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at The National Lottery, said: "It's amazing news for a UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight's amazing £79 million EuroMillions jackpot.

"Players are being urged to check their tickets online via the National Lottery app or website, or in their local store, to see if they are tonight's big jackpot winner."

One UK millionaire was made in the Millionaire Maker Selection, with the code being JJPX91107.

No-one bagged the Thunderball jackpot of £500,000 but two ticket-holders matched four of five numbers in the EuroMillions HotPicks to bag £30,000.

