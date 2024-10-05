'Homesick' British expat flies 690 miles back to UK just to curb cravings for a ‘cheeky Nando’s’

Mark Rofe travelled from Spain to the UK for a Nando's at Gatwick Airport. Picture: X

By Shannon Cook

A “homesick” expat travelled 690 miles to the UK for just three hours to order a Nando’s, claiming that he has “no regrets”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mark Rofe, 34, flew from Barcelona to Gatwick Airport at 1.50pm on Wednesday, ordering a peri-peri chicken at the Nando’s chain restaurant in the airport's South Terminal.

He then boarded his flight back to Barcelona at 4.30pm, taking a chicken wrap with him for his journey home, he told The Sun.

The expat, originally from Haslemere, Surrey, said that Nando’s “has a place in my heart, and my belly” and that “nothing comes close to it in Spain.”

There are no Nando's restaurants in mainland Europe, causing the expat to crave a 'cheeky Nando's'. Picture: Alamy

The Brit felt motivated to make the journey to the UK due to there being no Nando’s restaurants in mainland Europe.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on his way back to the UK, he said: “The cravings have got the better of me, currently on a flight from Barcelona to the UK just to get Nando’s for lunch, and then head back again.”

The total trip cost him approximately £95.39. This includes return flights, Nando’s meal, and a set of the South African chain restaurant’s signature sauces.

“Once Spain gets a Nando’s, there will be no reason for me to come back to the UK,” he wrote on X.

Read more: Pub fines diners for leaving excessive food waste at all-you-can-eat carvery

Read more: 'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' as fans pay up to $1,000 for raw food, budget decor and a pole dancer