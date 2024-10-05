'Homesick' British expat flies 690 miles back to UK just to curb cravings for a ‘cheeky Nando’s’

5 October 2024, 10:47 | Updated: 5 October 2024, 10:55

Mark Rofe travelled from Spain to the UK for a Nando's at Gatwick Airport
Mark Rofe travelled from Spain to the UK for a Nando's at Gatwick Airport. Picture: X

By Shannon Cook

A “homesick” expat travelled 690 miles to the UK for just three hours to order a Nando’s, claiming that he has “no regrets”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mark Rofe, 34, flew from Barcelona to Gatwick Airport at 1.50pm on Wednesday, ordering a peri-peri chicken at the Nando’s chain restaurant in the airport's South Terminal.

He then boarded his flight back to Barcelona at 4.30pm, taking a chicken wrap with him for his journey home, he told The Sun.

The expat, originally from Haslemere, Surrey, said that Nando’s “has a place in my heart, and my belly” and that “nothing comes close to it in Spain.”

There are no Nando's restaurants in mainland Europe, causing the expat to crave a 'cheeky Nando's'
There are no Nando's restaurants in mainland Europe, causing the expat to crave a 'cheeky Nando's'. Picture: Alamy

The Brit felt motivated to make the journey to the UK due to there being no Nando’s restaurants in mainland Europe.

Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on his way back to the UK, he said: “The cravings have got the better of me, currently on a flight from Barcelona to the UK just to get Nando’s for lunch, and then head back again.”

The total trip cost him approximately £95.39. This includes return flights, Nando’s meal, and a set of the South African chain restaurant’s signature sauces.

“Once Spain gets a Nando’s, there will be no reason for me to come back to the UK,” he wrote on X.

Read more: Pub fines diners for leaving excessive food waste at all-you-can-eat carvery

Read more: 'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' as fans pay up to $1,000 for raw food, budget decor and a pole dancer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Paul Sinton-Hewitt CBE celebrates Parkrun's 20th birthday

From 13 to thousands: Founder of Parkrun celebrates 20th anniversary

c

Top Hamas official Saeed Atallah Ali killed in air strike on Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Brits in Lebanon are being urged to leave immediately

Final flight to leave Lebanon for UK tomorrow as Brits urged to get out immediately

BRITAIN-TRAIN-CRASH-3

Memorial events planned for 25th anniversary of Ladbroke Grove rail disaster which killed 31
Aberdeen 2nd July 2024, XL Bully dog

Police force apologises to family after putting down pet XL bully by mistake

Northern Lights Visible In England

Northern Lights could put on 'breathtaking' display in UK this weekend - and where's best to see them

World News

See more World News

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon

Hamas official killed in Israeli air strike on refugee camp in Lebanon

34 mins ago

People pass by a sign calling for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by Hamas, in Tel Aviv

One year in, war casts a shadow over every aspect of life in Israel

2 hours ago

APTOPIX Lebanon Israel

Hospital bombed as Israeli air strike cuts off highway linking Lebanon and Syria

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

1 month ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit