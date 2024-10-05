Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
'Homesick' British expat flies 690 miles back to UK just to curb cravings for a ‘cheeky Nando’s’
5 October 2024, 10:47 | Updated: 5 October 2024, 10:55
A “homesick” expat travelled 690 miles to the UK for just three hours to order a Nando’s, claiming that he has “no regrets”.
Mark Rofe, 34, flew from Barcelona to Gatwick Airport at 1.50pm on Wednesday, ordering a peri-peri chicken at the Nando’s chain restaurant in the airport's South Terminal.
He then boarded his flight back to Barcelona at 4.30pm, taking a chicken wrap with him for his journey home, he told The Sun.
The expat, originally from Haslemere, Surrey, said that Nando’s “has a place in my heart, and my belly” and that “nothing comes close to it in Spain.”
The Brit felt motivated to make the journey to the UK due to there being no Nando’s restaurants in mainland Europe.
Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on his way back to the UK, he said: “The cravings have got the better of me, currently on a flight from Barcelona to the UK just to get Nando’s for lunch, and then head back again.”
The total trip cost him approximately £95.39. This includes return flights, Nando’s meal, and a set of the South African chain restaurant’s signature sauces.
“Once Spain gets a Nando’s, there will be no reason for me to come back to the UK,” he wrote on X.
The cravings have got the better of me, currently on a flight from Barcelona to the UK just to get Nando’s for lunch, and then head back again. https://t.co/0o77U9XVlL— Mark Rofe (@iamrofe) October 2, 2024