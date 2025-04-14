Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?

Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches. Picture: Tommy Reynolds/National Lottery/PA Wire

By StephenRigley

The winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

The winning ticket in the Set For Life draw was bought in the Sevenoaks area of Kent on October 24 2024, and the prize must be claimed by Tuesday April 22 2025.

Organisers of the National Lottery have been raising awareness on the streets of Sevenoaks in a bid to find the missing winner who scooped the prize by matching the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37 and 45, and Life Ball 6.

The National Lottery sign outside a newsagents shop. Picture: Alamy

Kathy Garrett, who advises winners of the National Lottery, said: "This kind of prize not only transforms the life of the winner, it's typically life-changing for their loved ones too.

"With just days to go, we're doing everything in our power to make sure this mystery person or syndicate comes forward, so they can enjoy the endless possibilities this prize offers."

She added: "We once had a very fortunate builder who came forward not long before his ticket was due to expire.

"He won over £50 million and had left the winning ticket in the sun visor of his work van. I can't emphasise enough how important it is to search the places you'd least expect."

A spokeswoman for National Lottery operator Allwyn said: "While the National Lottery is committed to finding the winning ticket-holder, if the prize remains unclaimed the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

"This will add to the £30 million-plus raised every week by National Lottery players to make a difference in every community across the country."