Hunt for the missing lottery winner: Winner of £10,000-a-month prize has week left to stake claim. Is it you?

14 April 2025, 11:33 | Updated: 14 April 2025, 11:43

Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.
Set for Life 'Blue Men' raising awareness of the winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches. Picture: Tommy Reynolds/National Lottery/PA Wire

By StephenRigley

The winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The winning ticket in the Set For Life draw was bought in the Sevenoaks area of Kent on October 24 2024, and the prize must be claimed by Tuesday April 22 2025.

Organisers of the National Lottery have been raising awareness on the streets of Sevenoaks in a bid to find the missing winner who scooped the prize by matching the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37 and 45, and Life Ball 6.

The National Lottery sign outside a newsagents shop.
The National Lottery sign outside a newsagents shop. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Thieves win half a million on lottery ticket bought with stolen credit card

Read More: Lottery £100m club: The top ten winners who have scooped over £100m on the EuroMillions

Kathy Garrett, who advises winners of the National Lottery, said: "This kind of prize not only transforms the life of the winner, it's typically life-changing for their loved ones too.

"With just days to go, we're doing everything in our power to make sure this mystery person or syndicate comes forward, so they can enjoy the endless possibilities this prize offers."

She added: "We once had a very fortunate builder who came forward not long before his ticket was due to expire.

"He won over £50 million and had left the winning ticket in the sun visor of his work van. I can't emphasise enough how important it is to search the places you'd least expect."

A spokeswoman for National Lottery operator Allwyn said: "While the National Lottery is committed to finding the winning ticket-holder, if the prize remains unclaimed the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

"This will add to the £30 million-plus raised every week by National Lottery players to make a difference in every community across the country."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rory McIlroy finally achieved his Grand Slam by winning The Masters this weekend

How much prize money did Rory McIlroy win at The Masters? The staggering amount revealed

Katy Perry is part of a six women team on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket launch.

Katy Perry reveals signs that sent 'energetic wave' through body as she prepares for space adventure
Katy Perry has hailed the "incredible and inspiring" women who will be joining her on a flight into space.

Blue Origin all-female spaceflight: What time will Katy Perry go to space and where to watch
A skier has died after losing control in the Swiss Alps near Grindelwald

British skier dies in Swiss Alps crash after plunging into river

The average price tag on a home has jumped by more than £5,000 in the space of a month.

Average house price reaches record high for April after £5,000 monthly jump

Aimee Lou Wood attends The Royal Television Society Programme Awards 2025 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on March 25, 2025 in London, England

Aimee Lou Wood hits out at SNL over 'mean and unfunny' White Lotus parody

World News

See more World News

Seventeen Seventy, Queensland, Australia

Brit father, 46, and son, 17, drown after being swept out to sea in Australia

37 mins ago

Donald Trump has defended Vladimir Putin over a deadly attack on Sumy

Trump defends Putin over Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine after over 30 killed and more than 100 wounded

3 hours ago

The outpatient and laboratory wards of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist hospital are seen after being hit by an Israeli army strike

Lammy slams Israel's 'deplorable' attack on Gaza hospital

14 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

8 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News