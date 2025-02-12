Outrage as auction house flogs Nazi memorabilia including Göring's dinner plate, Luftwaffe dagger and Swastika bunting

12 February 2025, 15:01 | Updated: 12 February 2025, 15:04

An auction house in Glasgow has defended the auctioning of Nazi memorabilia in a sale of military items. Picture: McTear's Auction House

By Flaminia Luck

An auction house has defended selling Nazi memorabilia - including a silver dinner plate belonging to Hermann Göring, Swastika bunting and a Luftwaffe dagger from the 1930s.

While it is not illegal to sale Nazi memorabilia in the UK, sales of such items have been controversial.

McTear's Auction House has defended the decision saying the items are "historical artefacts".

The artefacts from the Third Reich went under the hammer in Glasgow on Wednesday.

They included a 1939 Iron Cross medal and a 1933 badge featuring the swastika, which together sold for a hammer price of £300.

Nazi bunting - emblazoned with the swastika - sold for £50.

A Third Reich Luftwaffe dress dagger sold for £220 while items linked to high profile Nazi Hermann Goering were also included in the sale.

They included two silver plates thought to be from Göring personal train dining wagon, which sold for £500 each.

Göring was one of the most powerful figures in the Nazi Party who was commander of the Luftwaffe (airforce) and oversaw the creation of the Gestapo.

A "Third Reich North Africa propaganda one pound note" also sold for £10.

The paper bunting from the 1930s comprises of four printed flags with a partial rope joint
The paper bunting from the 1930s comprises of four printed flags with a partial rope joint. Picture: McTear's Auction House
The lot includes a 1939 Iron Cross Second Class Medal and a 1933 NSDAP badge
The lot included a 1939 Iron Cross medal and a 1933 badge featuring the swastika. Picture: McTear's Auction House

'Historical artefacts'

Commenting on the sale on Tuesday, a spokesperson for McTear's auctioneers said: "As the only auctioneer in Scotland to run dedicated sales of historic militaria, McTear's has frequently consigned important artefacts from both World Wars.

"On occasion, our auctions, like many others across the world, include items related to the Third Reich, which are always handled with sensitivity.

"It is important to note that these historical artefacts provide a tangible link to an important - albeit extremely dark - era in our history that should never be forgotten."

In 2019, Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast cancelled a sale of such artefacts after an outcry from Jewish leaders.

Third Reich Luftwaffe dress dagger
The dress dagger has tapered steel blade stamped marks, over a crossguard, leather grip and disc pommel, in a mounted leather scabbard with chain suspensio. Picture: McTear's Auction House
Two silver plates belonging to Goering sold for £500 each
Two silver plates from Goering's personal train dining wagon sold for £500 each. Picture: McTear's Auction House

