Net migration to UK down by half to 431,000 in 2024 compared with year before

By Alice Brooker

Net migration in the UK has almost halved to 431,000 in 2024, with less people coming to the UK to work and study.

Net migration levels fell by almost 50% to 431,000 in the year to December 2024, while small boat arrivals increased by 22% in the year to March 2024.

The net migration levels include a total of 948,000 moving to the UK in the year to December 2024, while 517,000 left.

The ONS said the sharp decline was caused by reduced immigration from non-EU countries for work and study visas and by an increase in emigration from the UK.

A large number of international students who originally came before the Covid-19 travel restrictions to the UK were eased had also left, the ONS said.

The fall in net migration has largely been accredited to the previous Conservative government, which introduced restrictions on visas, as well as a delayed effect of the pandemic.

The Home Office also reported that 38,000 of these people arrived in small boats, up 22% on the previous year, with 44,000 irregular arrivals detected in the year ending March 2025.

Irregular arrivals, up 14% up on the previous year, refers to those who enter the country without lawful permission or bypass border control.

Although small boat arrivals was up 22% on the previous year, it is 17% fewer than 2022.

Afghans were the most common nationality to arrive on small boats in the year to March, accounting for 16% of arrivals.

Of those that arrived on small boats, approximately 2,240 small boat were sent back to other countries in 2025, 3% fewer on the year before.

One third of those claiming asylum arrived in small boats.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper says the 300,000 drop in net migration "since the election" is "important and welcome", and that the Labour government's immigration White Paper sets out "radical reforms to further reduce net migration".

The Home Office has reportedly removed 30,000 people from the UK since Labour were elected.

This includes a mixture of failed asylum seekers, foreign offenders and people who have no visa to live or work in the UK. Meanwhile, a total of 109,000 people claimed asylum in the UK in the year ending March 2025.

Those claiming asylum has increased by 17% on the year ending March 2024, to 109,343.

In June 2023, net migration hit a record high of 906,000 and it stood at 728,000 in the year to June 2024, shortly before Labour took over from the previous Conservative government.

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to claim the figures as an achievement for Labour, having pledged to reduce immigration figures before the next election.