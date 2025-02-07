Netflix hikes prices for Brits after hitting record subscription figures

Netlifx has hiked its subscription prices without adverts by £2, or 18%, to £12.99 a month for British users. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Netlifx has hiked its subscription prices without adverts by £2, or 18%, to £12.99 a month for British users.

It comes as the streaming service achieved record audience figures in 2024.

A Netflix spokesperson said: ‘We will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix”.

They added it would “continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members”.

The increase marks the first time Netflix has hiked its prices in the UK since October 2023.

It will affect all subscription plans as other packages are also going up in price.

In Britain, the price of a standard subscription with adverts has risen by £1 to £5.99 a month.

The most costly “premium” tier has surged by £1 to £18.99.

The price of its Extra Member add-ons is also rising by £1.The ee to include an extra member in standard subscription will go up from £3.99 to £4.99.T

he move has sparked a backlash among some customers after Netflix reported it ended 2024 with 300 million subscribers.

One X user wrote: "I already quit after the last price rise, and haven't missed it at all. Netflix is a scam at this point."

Another added: "Netflix is raising their prices again, if so, please start giving us more.”Netflix co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, said in a conference call, via SkyNews: "When you're going to ask for a price increase, you better make sure you have the goods and the engagement to back it up."

The TV giant had great success streaming a fight between former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson and Youtuber Jake Paul.It also streamed two NFL games on Christmas Day this year, with superstar Beyonce performing a half-time show.

Meanwhile, the government is currently said to be planning to expand TV licence fees to cover services such as Netflix and Disney+.

The move is just one of many options being considered by ministers to help with funding, according to Bloomberg.It has been discussed by the Prime Minister’s office, the Treasury and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

Alternatives include allowing the BBC to advertise, imposing a tax on streaming services and asking BBC Radio listeners to pay a fee.There is also the option of charging people to use the BBC on-demand app - mirroring the business model of other streaming services.

The move has sparked fury online.

One x user wrote: “This is ridiculous, Netflix/Amazon Prime etc. are options for those who don't want to pay the licence fee.

"The streaming services are via the internet, not set TV channels it shouldn't come under the TV remit.""

A DCMS spokesman said: "We will provide more details about charter review plans in due course."A government source told the Telegraph that the process was still at an early, information-gathering stage."