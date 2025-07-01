New foreign influence scheme launches with focus on Russian and Iranian covert activities

1 July 2025, 15:05 | Updated: 1 July 2025, 15:40

Three photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
New measures to protect UK from covert foreign influence has come into effect with a particular focus on Russia and Iran. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

New measures to protect the UK from covert foreign influence have come into effect today, with an 'enhanced tier' of the scheme focusing on Russia and Iran, but no mention of China.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme (FIRS) will bolster UK national security by requiring people and organisations to register any activities being undertaken on behalf of a foreign nation.

There are two tiers to the scheme which enable greater transparency on those trying to influence UK democratic processes, to help protect institutions from covert interference and enhance the country's ability to understand and respond to threats against its democratic integrity and national security.

The political tier requires registration of any arrangements to carry out political influence activities in the UK on behalf of a foreign power, including political communications or lobbying senior decision-makers, such as MPs and election candidates.

Read more: Elon Musk threatens to launch new party if Trump's 'big beautiful bill' passes in fresh presidential attack

Read more: 'All I see is blood': Gaza seafront cafe popular with students hit by Israeli airstrike with at least 30 people killed

The second tier is the enhanced tier which specifically applies to the Russian and Iranian states in response to the 'serious threat' posed to the UK's national interests and reflects the need to ensure transparency over covert activities undertaken by the two countries.

This explicitly includes the intelligence services of Russia and Iran – such as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS), the Federal Security Service and the GRU – as well as both countries’ armed forces.

Russia and Iran are the only foreign powers referenced in the scheme, with the notable exception of China missing from the list.

Security Minister Dan Jarvis said: "We welcome legitimate engagement with all countries, but we will not tolerate covert attempts to manipulate our political system or society.

"The Foreign Influence Registration Scheme gives us the tools to confront growing threats to our national security, one of the foundations of our Plan for Change, without compromising the openness that defines our democracy.

"Designating Russia and Iran under the enhanced tier is a vital step in protecting the safety and interests of the UK. This is about creating accountability and visibility so that covert influence operations have nowhere to hide, and ensuring we have the tools to detect and disrupt them."

Registration under the scheme does not mean someone is acting in an undesirable or illegitimate way, it also provides exemption for recognised news publishers, legal professionals acting during legal proceedings or providing legal advice, diplomats and their families, and arrangements involving the UK government.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robbie Savage has been appointed manager of National League side Forest green

Robbie Savage appointed new manager of National League club

Oscar winner Susan Sarandon will be starring at the Old Vic in September

Susan Sarandon 'terrified but excited' to make London stage debut

A tourist walks her dogs as migrants board a smuggler's boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel off the beach of Hardelot in Neufchatel-Hardelot, northern France

Nearly 20,000 migrants cross Channel in first half of year as crossings reach new high

"The Little Mermaid" Australian Premiere - Arrivals

Met officer who reposted meme comparing Halle Bailey to slave resigns

Lindsey Oil Refinery Eastfield Rd Killingholme, near Immingham.

Couple behind doomed oil refinery paid £3.7m dividend despite huge losses as firm's collapse sparks fuel supply fears
House prices have slumped due to the increase in stamp duty, experts believe.

House prices fall unexpectedly after Rachel Reeves's stamp duty tax raid

World News

See more World News

An F-35B on a runway at night

F-35 fighter jet stranded at Indian airport for 2 weeks as it awaits repairs - with no completion date in sight

1 hour ago

A worker at a cereal plant in the US died after getting trapped in an oven.

Cereal factory worker, 38, dies after becoming "trapped" in industrial oven

1 hour ago

Problems arose during jury deliberations in the federal sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs, 55, when two notes were handed to the judge on Monday. Picture: Alamy

P Diddy trial verdict chaos as jury hands judge two notes before deliberations

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

10 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News