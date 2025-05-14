New immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses

14 May 2025, 00:03

Nurse working at hospital
New immigration measures will fuel ‘exodus’ of migrant nurses. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Thousands of migrant nursing staff are ready to leave the UK, with new Government measures aimed at curbing immigration set to accelerate the “exodus”, a union boss has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as a new report from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) found “far too many” internationally educated nursing staff are facing racism and discrimination.

A survey by the union of 3,000 migrant nurses found more than four in 10 (42%) internationally educated nurses are planning to leave the country.

Of those, 70% said this was down to pay, while 40% said immigration policies impacted their decision.

The report also found that of the nurses planning to leave, two thirds intend to move to a place that is not their home country.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer outlined a number of measures aimed at reducing the number of people coming to the UK on Monday.

Read more: 'An act of political desperation': Labour MP calls for apology from Keir Starmer after immigration crackdown

Read more: 'Not the words I would have used': Sadiq Khan questions PM's language on immigration crackdown

Sir Keir speaks during a press conference, ahead of the publication of the government’s Immigration White Paper
Sir Keir speaks during a press conference, ahead of the publication of the government’s Immigration White Paper. Picture: Alamy

The White Paper includes plans to end care worker visas for overseas recruitment, as well as bringing in stricter tests for colleges and universities offering places to foreign students, and a reduction in the amount of time graduates can spend in the UK after their studies.

One nurse from the Philippines told the RCN: “I love living in the UK. I love the people. I love my job and my department.

“I always try to defend it to my other international nurse friends that have moved to the US, Canada or Australia.

“But somehow, it’s too tiring to defend this country when it’s not reciprocating you the care and support that we as immigrants deserve.”

Reacting to the report, RCN general secretary and chief executive Professor Nicola Ranger warned that thousands of nursing staff are readying to leave the UK.

“This situation is bad enough, but now the Government’s cruel measures could accelerate this exodus, doing great damage to key services,” she said.

“Closing the care worker visa route and making migrant nursing staff wait longer to access vital benefits is the hostile environment on steroids.

“They pay tax and work in our vital services, they deserve the same rights.

“Sadly, this Government is intent on pushing people into poverty, away from the country, and with no credible plan to grow the domestic workforce in sight.

“Government must do all it can to get the next generation into nursing.

“Rather than pandering and scapegoating, ministers should focus on what patients and vulnerable people need – safely staffed services. Without the measures we’re calling for, our amazing colleagues from overseas will continue to leave.”

A Government spokesperson said: “It is a strength of our National Health Service that people come from around the world to care for our sick, and we must recognise the valuable contribution they make.

“But when we are recruiting from countries on the WHO red list, it is clear that we need to end our over reliance on international recruitment and retain more homegrown talent.

“This government is also bolstering the social care workforce including through introducing a Fair Pay Agreement for care professionals, providing them with the pay, conditions and opportunities for career progression that they deserve.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs on the committee also highlighted concerns over the "uncertainty" surrounding the abolition of NHS England.

MPs condemn ‘astronomical’ fees paid to medical negligence lawyers

A crowd enjoying music at a London nightclub

Call for Government to ‘recognise and support’ electronic music and club culture

School children

UK has poor ranking for child wellbeing and teenage happiness

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi (on the ground, left) and Leicester City's Facundo Buonanotte (on the ground, right) after colliding with the goal post.

Nottingham Forest striker in induced coma after urgent abdominal surgery

Producers of the two soaps say the special episode will have “everlasting consequences for everyone involved”.

First Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover to air with fans able to vote on episode plot
Commuters are trying to get home at Baker Street station following a power outage on the Transport for London (TFL) network.

Transport for London criticised over poor communication during Tube power failure by watchdog

World News

See more World News

TRIAL OF BROTHERS LYLE & ERIK MENENDEZ, PARRICIDES

California judge reduces the Menendez brothers' murder sentences

10 mins ago

President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the Royal Palace after a signing ceremony with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Trump announces plan to lift sanctions on Syria as he agrees $600bn deal with Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago

Rachel Cummings described the desperate conditions facing families in Gaza, where food, clean water, and medicine have become almost impossible to find

'Children are eating grass and animal fodder to survive': Charity boss warns of Gaza starvation crisis

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

9 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News