Newcastle crowned Carabao Cup winners, taking home first major trophy in 70 years

16 March 2025, 18:31 | Updated: 16 March 2025, 18:52

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring the second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, London.
Alexander Isak of Newcastle United celebrates scoring the second goal during the Carabao Cup Final match between Liverpool vs Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Newcastle have won the Carabao Cup at Wembley after a dominant performance against a shaky Liverpool side.

Newcastle fans in black and white rocked the iconic Wembley Stadium as they celebrated their 2-1 win against the defending champions.

It was not the result most expected, given Liverpool's position as head and shoulders above the rest in the Premier League table.

The win brings an end to the Magpies' 70 year drought without a major domestic trophy.

Newcastle United players and staff celebrate victory in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.
Newcastle United players and staff celebrate victory in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes (right) and Newcastle United's Joe Willock celebrate victory in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.
Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes (right) and Newcastle United's Joe Willock celebrate victory in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

A goal from boyhood Newcastle United fan Daniel Burn broke the deadlock right before half-time, with the centre-back scoring a superbly placed header.

A close-range rebound effort from Alexander Isak is ruled out by VAR for an offside offence, but the Swedish striker doubled Newcastle's lead just over a minute later.

Liverpool's Federico Chiesa pulled a late goal back in added time, but it wasn't enough to deny the black and white army their celebrations tonight.

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United and William Osula of Newcastle United celebrate after winning the Carabao Cup Final
Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United and William Osula of Newcastle United celebrate after winning the Carabao Cup Final. Picture: Getty
Fans of Newcastle United celebrate victory, as players of Liverpool look dejected during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England.
Fans of Newcastle United celebrate victory, as players of Liverpool look dejected during the Carabao Cup Final between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on March 16, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

“The best day of my life,” a tearful Bruno Guimarães told Sky Sports after the match.

“This is my second home. We are making history. One day I will leave this club and I want the fans to sing my name like they do Shearer.”

Alan Shearer, the Newcastle United and all-time Premier League top scorer was seen deliriously celebrating in the crowd with his son, among thousands of ecstatic fans dressed in black and white.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot after the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.
Liverpool manager Arne Slot after the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture: Alamy

It is the second big blow for Liverpool, who lost out on another trophy on Tuesday, after being knocked out of the Champions League in a disappointing penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain.

Arne Slot's side will be disappointed, but they remain miles ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, and are highly likely to win it.

It is Newcastle's second cup final under manager Eddie Howe and their Saudi owners, after they lost to Manchester United two years ago.

