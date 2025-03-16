Clare Foges 6pm - 9pm
Newcastle crowned Carabao Cup winners, taking home first major trophy in 70 years
16 March 2025, 18:31 | Updated: 16 March 2025, 18:52
Newcastle have won the Carabao Cup at Wembley after a dominant performance against a shaky Liverpool side.
Newcastle fans in black and white rocked the iconic Wembley Stadium as they celebrated their 2-1 win against the defending champions.
It was not the result most expected, given Liverpool's position as head and shoulders above the rest in the Premier League table.
The win brings an end to the Magpies' 70 year drought without a major domestic trophy.
A goal from boyhood Newcastle United fan Daniel Burn broke the deadlock right before half-time, with the centre-back scoring a superbly placed header.
A close-range rebound effort from Alexander Isak is ruled out by VAR for an offside offence, but the Swedish striker doubled Newcastle's lead just over a minute later.
Liverpool's Federico Chiesa pulled a late goal back in added time, but it wasn't enough to deny the black and white army their celebrations tonight.
“The best day of my life,” a tearful Bruno Guimarães told Sky Sports after the match.
“This is my second home. We are making history. One day I will leave this club and I want the fans to sing my name like they do Shearer.”
Alan Shearer, the Newcastle United and all-time Premier League top scorer was seen deliriously celebrating in the crowd with his son, among thousands of ecstatic fans dressed in black and white.
It is the second big blow for Liverpool, who lost out on another trophy on Tuesday, after being knocked out of the Champions League in a disappointing penalty shootout against Paris Saint-Germain.
Arne Slot's side will be disappointed, but they remain miles ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, and are highly likely to win it.
It is Newcastle's second cup final under manager Eddie Howe and their Saudi owners, after they lost to Manchester United two years ago.