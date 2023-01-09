Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

9 January 2023, 14:46 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 14:47

Bath and sink filling with sewage
The tenant says this has been happening for the past six months. Picture: @KwajoHousing/Twitter

By James Hockaday

An east London council has been shamed over a tenant whose bath and sink has been filling up with raw sewage for over half a year.

Grim images show dark and murky green water filling the Newham resident's tub and sink, and a horrible sloppy mess underneath the bath.

Pictures were taken by Kwajo Tweneboa, a social housing campaigner who helps tenants stuck in dire situations fight for their rights.

The host of the documentary Untold: Help! My Home is Disgusting shared the photos on Twitter on Saturday, writing: "This tenant has been suffering with raw sewage filling their bath and sink for the last 6 months.

"Complaints have been made but it hasn’t been fixed. Not only is is disgusting and frustrating for the tenant it’s very dangerous."

Read more: End of the cigarette? Labour unveil plan to wipe out smoking by 2030 by banning sale of tobacco

Newham social tenant bathtub filling with raw sewage
Horrible green sludge was also found underneath the bathtub. . Picture: @KwajoHousing/Twitter

In a follow-up tweet, he said: "The tenant suffers with a disability and has been forced to try and remove the bath panel to drain it. It happens regularly."

Tagging Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz in the post to get her attention, Mr Tweneboa wrote: "Last year you helped this constituent with their housing I’ve been told. Unfortunately since then this is how they’ve been treated by the council."

Many people were shocked by the post, including Nick Sankey, who in a message to the Newham Council said: "This is vile, you’d close down a private business with facilities like this."

Another disgusted follower wrote: "Restaurants cannot operate with raw sewage present, tenants shouldn’t have to f*****g live in it."

Read more: Cost of taking a hot bath to rise by 90% this year

A third added: "This is an absolute disgrace @NewhamLondon! You should be utterly ashamed of yourselves that you’ve let this tenant suffer like this for so long. No one should be forced to live in those conditions!"

Marsha Prescod wrote: "The tenant should be moved out immediately. The landlords should be taken to court next week. SIX months in such conditions? Being 'disappointed' doesn't cut it."

It is not yet clear whether the tenant was living in housing directly managed by Newham Council or in a housing association property.

But councillors in the area have acknowledged the complaint, with Cllr Shaban Mohammed writing: "Thank you for raising this. I have contacted the resident and Housing Services will be dealing with this.

"I am also initiating an investigation into this case as l am deeply disappointed with what's happened to the tenant."

In another post, he said: "I have spoken to the tenant directly the matter is in hand being dealt with.

Read more: ‘Of course we use the NHS,’ Rishi Sunak told LBC - after staying silent over private healthcare

"There are procedures and protocols that l will be looking into this will from the initial call, and the resident engagement between the tenant and the repair service."

Responding directly via its Twitter account, Newham Council said: "We are sorry to hear about this. Council officers have spoken with the resident today and provided reassurance.

"We have arranged to visit the property as soon as possible, at a suitable time for the resident."

LBC News has contacted Newham Council for comment.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr
Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Breaking News

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine
Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Harry claimed his decision to leave was "not a surprise" to the Queen

Prince Harry says the Queen 'wasn't angry' with him for quitting Royal Family as she 'knew what was going on'
A teachers' union chief has said there is ‘no sense of progress’ after talks with the education secretary, ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week.

‘No sense of progress’ after talks says teachers' union chief ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week

World News

See more World News

Brazilian protesters

Brazilian authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

2 hours ago

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

3 hours ago

Joe Biden

Biden flies in to Lopez Obrador’s new airport for summit

4 hours ago

The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

1 month ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

2 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

2 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit