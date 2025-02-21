NHS 'dentistry deserts' get 700,000 extra appointments – see if your area will benefit

21 February 2025, 11:13

Dentists Offering NHS Treatment.
Dentists Offering NHS Treatment. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The NHS have rolled out 700,000 more urgent dental appointments across the country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hundreds of thousands of people in the UK will be able to access urgent dental care as the NHS announces more urgent dental appointments.

NHS Dentistry was near crisis, as 1 in 4 patients who tried to see a dentist in the past two years were unable to do so.

Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care said: “NHS dentistry has been left broken after years of neglect , with patients left in pain without appointments, or queueing around the block just to be seen."

700,000 appointments will be available, across the country, from April.

These appointments will target 'dental deserts', where patients are unable to get appointments from NHS patients.

They will be allocated appointments for patients who are in pain - including tooth infections or needing urgent repairs to a bridge.

Read More: North-south divide as data shows amount of children with rotting teeth rising

Read More: Doctors who change gender have wrongdoing 'erased' from public record, GMC admits

a teenage girl getting her teeth checked by a woman NHS dentist, UK
a teenage girl getting her teeth checked by a woman NHS dentist, UK. Picture: Alamy

In Norfolk and Waveney, there are just 31 dentists per 100,000 people.

One instance saw hundreds of patients gathered outside a dental practice, in St Paul's Bristol, in the hopes of getting an appointment.

Kinnock continued: “We promised we would end the misery faced by hundreds of thousands of people unable to get urgent dental care. Today we’re starting to deliver on that commitment."

Jacob Lant, Chief Executive of National Voices, said: “NHS dentistry has been left in a sorry state, with far too many people experiencing pain and discomfort because they can’t access basic care."

“These extra urgent appointments will be welcome and are a helpful first step, but fixing the nation’s oral health crisis will require a sustained effort."

The nation is also facing a children's oral health crisis, with tooth decay being the number one reason children aged five-nine are admitted to hospital.

More than a fifth of five-year-olds have signs of dental decay, according today from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Tate shares comment about Ariana Grande.

Andrew Tate sparks outrage after 'disgusting' comment on Ariana Grande's appearance

The pair were part of the elite SAS

Who Dares Deals: Special Forces soldiers face jail over plans to sell drugs and fake Rolex watches
The documentary has been removed from iPlayer

BBC pulls controversial Gaza documentary from iPlayer following backlash

Elon Musk has hit out at Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk accuses Zelenskyy of running 'fraud machine feeding off dead soldiers' in fresh attack
Johannesburg, South Africa. 20th Feb, 2025. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Russian Foreign Minister

China backs Donald Trump’s bid to end Ukraine war as Europe rallies behind Zelenskyy at G20
Meghan shares her new mood-board

Meghan surprises fans with 'mood-board' as she shares rare snapshot into California life

World News

See more World News

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

Hamas names six Israeli hostages set for release on Saturday

31 mins ago

UK falls behind the US and Europe in protecting top government officials from spying

UK ‘behind on national security’ as China ‘could use’ DeepSeek AI to spy in British cars

5 hours ago

Security forces and bomb disposal units are deployed to the scene of a bus explosion in Bat Yam, Israel

'Several' buses explode in Israel in 'suspected terror attack'

15 hours ago

The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

6 months ago

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Ages ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Ages ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News