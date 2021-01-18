NHS staff say Government 'doesn't value their efforts to combat Covid-19'

By Kate Buck

A majority of NHS staff think the Government do not value the efforts they've made during the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey has claimed.

Research by Unison suggested that many health workers are considering their future in the NHS.

More than 10,000 health service staff from across the UK took part in the study, which has been used as part of evidence submitted by Unison to the NHS pay review body.

The union is calling on the Government to give all NHS workers a pay rise of at least £2,000.

Publication of the survey results comes as Unison and 13 other health unions have written to the Prime Minister, urging him to speed up the pay process so NHS staff receive a promised wage rise as soon as possible.

Unison said its survey revealed that health workers feel "deeply dissatisfied" with their treatment, with only one in 10 saying the Government values NHS staff.

More than four out in five said they were angry at how NHS staff are being treated by ministers.

Almost two-thirds said the Government's approach to NHS pay makes them question their future in the health service.

Unison's head of health Sara Gorton said: "Time and again ministers remind the public about protecting the NHS. The Government can show how to do just that by investing properly in the staff looking after us all.

"Many are beyond exhausted and feel let down by politicians who expect health workers to give everything but show them little in return.

"A rise of £2,000 as soon as possible would persuade many NHS staff to stay and encourage others to consider a career in health."